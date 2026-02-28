Both airlines have suspended flights due to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East and associated airspace disruptions, prioritizing passenger and crew safety.
Air India, IndiGo Suspend Middle East Flights As Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates
Air India and IndiGo halt Middle East flights amid Israel-Iran strikes; global carriers cancel services as regional airspace shuts.
Major Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have suspended operations to the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, triggering widespread airspace disruptions across the region.
The suspensions come amid reports of strikes in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan, significantly impacting civilian aviation routes that connect India with West Asia.
Air India Suspends All Middle East Operations
Air India confirmed a blanket halt on services to the region, stating: "In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the region have been suspended. Passenger and crew safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to assess the security environment and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams are extending full support to affected passengers."
"Please check your flight status at Air India Flight Status or contact our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. Further updates will be available on airindia.com," it said.
The airline indicated that it is closely monitoring the security environment and will resume operations once conditions stabilise.
IndiGo Cancels Flights Amid Iran Airspace Restrictions
IndiGo also announced a temporary cancellation of flights, issuing a travel advisory that read: "In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the region are cancelled until 0000 hrs. Safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We are monitoring the situation closely and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption. Customers are advised to check flight status before departure."
"Impacted passengers may visit IndiGo Travel Options to explore alternate arrangements or request a full refund," it said.
Passengers have been urged to verify flight status before heading to airports and to explore rebooking or refund options online.
Global Airlines Join Suspension Wave As Airspace Closes
International carriers including Air France, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines, Polish Airlines, and Wizz Air have also cancelled or rerouted flights to avoid conflict-hit airspace.
Aviation authorities across multiple countries are reviewing flight paths and imposing temporary closures to ensure passenger safety as hostilities continue.
Related Video
POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why have Air India and IndiGo suspended operations to the Middle East?
What impact do these suspensions have on civilian aviation?
The suspensions significantly impact civilian aviation routes connecting India with West Asia, due to reports of strikes in several Middle Eastern countries.
How can affected passengers get updates or make alternative arrangements?
Passengers can check flight status online, contact the airlines' 24/7 call centers, or visit their websites for updates and options like rebooking or refunds.
Are other international airlines also affected?
Yes, several global airlines like Air France, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways have also canceled or rerouted flights to avoid the conflict-hit airspace.