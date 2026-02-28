Air India, IndiGo Suspend Middle East Flights As Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Major Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have suspended operations to the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, triggering widespread airspace disruptions across the region.

The suspensions come amid reports of strikes in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan, significantly impacting civilian aviation routes that connect India with West Asia.

Air India Suspends All Middle East Operations

Air India confirmed a blanket halt on services to the region, stating: "In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the region have been suspended. Passenger and crew safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to assess the security environment and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams are extending full support to affected passengers."



"Please check your flight status at Air India Flight Status or contact our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. Further updates will be available on airindia.com," it said.

The airline indicated that it is closely monitoring the security environment and will resume operations once conditions stabilise.

IndiGo Cancels Flights Amid Iran Airspace Restrictions

IndiGo also announced a temporary cancellation of flights, issuing a travel advisory that read: "In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the region are cancelled until 0000 hrs. Safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We are monitoring the situation closely and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption. Customers are advised to check flight status before departure."



"Impacted passengers may visit IndiGo Travel Options to explore alternate arrangements or request a full refund," it said.

Passengers have been urged to verify flight status before heading to airports and to explore rebooking or refund options online.

Global Airlines Join Suspension Wave As Airspace Closes

International carriers including Air France, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines, Polish Airlines, and Wizz Air have also cancelled or rerouted flights to avoid conflict-hit airspace.

Aviation authorities across multiple countries are reviewing flight paths and imposing temporary closures to ensure passenger safety as hostilities continue.