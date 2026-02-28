Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Thar SUV Drags Motorcycle 10 Km After Petrol Pump Dispute In Greater Noida

On Cam: Thar SUV Drags Motorcycle 10 Km After Petrol Pump Dispute In Greater Noida

A Thar SUV allegedly dragged a motorcycle for 10 km in Greater Noida after fleeing a petrol pump without paying; driver arrested.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A chilling road incident in Greater Noida has sparked outrage after a Thar SUV allegedly rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 10 kilometres in a high-speed escape attempt, police said. The dramatic episode unfolded in the Dhoom Manikpur area when the SUV driver reportedly stopped at a petrol pump, refuelled, and then sped away without clearing the bill. Pump staff chased the vehicle on a motorcycle in an effort to stop him.

Greater Noida SUV Chase: How Petrol Pump Dispute Turned Violent

According to police, during the pursuit, the SUV collided with the motorcycle, knocking the rider to the ground and leaving him injured. The two-wheeler became lodged beneath the SUV. Instead of halting, the driver allegedly continued driving at high speed, dragging the motorcycle along the road, as per reports.

Eyewitnesses said sparks flew as the motorcycle scraped the asphalt. The friction eventually caused the vehicle to catch fire. Locals shouted and tried to alert the driver, but he reportedly did not stop.

The incident created panic among residents and commuters as the SUV continued for several kilometres with the damaged motorcycle trapped underneath.

10 Km Pursuit: Police Teams From Three Stations Intercept SUV

Police from Badalpur, Dadri Kot, and Jarcha stations coordinated efforts to track and stop the vehicle. After chasing it for nearly 10 kilometres, officers managed to intercept the SUV and detain the driver. The vehicle was seized at the scene.

Authorities identified the accused as Harsh, a 22-year-old resident of Bulandshahr. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage captured the sequence of events, which is now being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Police from Badalpur station said a detailed probe is underway to determine the precise charges to be filed.

Faridabad Thar Crash Raises Fresh Concerns 

The Greater Noida case comes days after a separate Thar SUV accident in Faridabad, Haryana, where a 15-year-old boy lost his life and two others were injured when the vehicle fell nearly 100 feet into a gorge. The SUV was reportedly owned by a 20-year-old friend who was allegedly performing stunts near a cliff.

Harsh is expected to face charges related to dangerous driving, causing injury, and property damage as the probe continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Greater Noida involving a Thar SUV?

A Thar SUV allegedly rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 10 kilometers after the driver fled a petrol station without paying. The motorcycle caught fire due to friction.

How was the Thar SUV stopped?

Police from three stations coordinated to chase and intercept the SUV after it had dragged the motorcycle for about 10 kilometers. The driver was detained.

Who was the driver of the Thar SUV?

The accused driver was identified as Harsh, a 22-year-old resident of Bulandshahr. He has been arrested.

What evidence is there of the incident?

CCTV footage captured the entire sequence of events, from the petrol station escape to the dragging of the motorcycle. Eyewitness accounts also corroborate the incident.

Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
