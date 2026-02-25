Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsPills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out: WATCH

Pills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out: WATCH

Akhtar said the contest began after Saqlain’s repeated success against Tendulkar in the series.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has offered a revealing account of the intensity that marked 1990s India–Pakistan cricket, recalling a private wager with Saqlain Mushtaq over the prized wicket of Sachin Tendulkar.

The episode dates back to Pakistan’s 1998-99 tour of India, a two-Test series remembered as one of the most gripping contests of that period. The Chennai Test, in particular, remains etched in memory for Tendulkar’s fourth-innings 136 and Pakistan’s narrow victory.

Against that backdrop, Akhtar’s recollection of a bet over who would dismiss Tendulkar reflects not merely dressing-room banter, but the internal competitiveness within a formidable bowling attack during a series of high emotional and tactical stakes.

The Wager Over Sachin’s Wicket

Akhtar said the contest began after Saqlain’s repeated success against Tendulkar in the series.

“When Saqlain had already got so many wickets, in Chennai and here in Delhi too, Saqlain and I made a bet. He said, I have to get Sachin out, that’s what I’ve been doing. I said, No, I’ll do it this time, it’s my turn," said Akhtar.

In that era, Tendulkar’s wicket was more than a breakthrough; it was a matter of personal pride. For bowlers sharing the same attack, dismissing him was a defining achievement.

Playing Through Pain

Akhtar’s account then shifts from rivalry to the physical toll behind the scenes.

“ Fluid was being drained from my knee, and I was getting injections, just so I could play the match."

Delivered without embellishment, the line underscores what it took for elite bowlers to remain match-ready during such high-stakes contests.

He further revealed that Saqlain was battling his own fitness issues.

“His knees had gone in 1996, and mine gave way in 1997 in front of him. And now both of us were secretly taking pills and injections, just to be able to play the match."

The recollection presents a picture not only of competition, but of endurance, two bowlers pushing through pain while trying to outdo each other.

Pressure Beyond The Scoreboard

Akhtar also described the selection pressure surrounding injuries during the series.

“If one of us went out of the series, then Saqi would be out too, and I was already under the gun anyway, like, don’t let this one go."

The phrase “under the gun” conveys the scrutiny and expectation that accompanied performance and fitness alike. In that phase of India–Pakistan cricket, a spell, a wicket or an injury could alter reputations as much as results.

More Than A Memory

While the anecdote centres on a bet to dismiss Tendulkar, it also captures the broader intensity of the rivalry. Performance, pride and physical sacrifice were tightly intertwined, making even an internal contest within the team a measure of resilience and resolve.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq have a wager over Sachin Tendulkar's wicket?

Yes, Shoaib Akhtar recalled a private bet with Saqlain Mushtaq on who would dismiss Sachin Tendulkar during Pakistan's 1998-99 tour of India.

What was the physical condition of the bowlers during the series?

Both Akhtar and Saqlain were playing through significant pain, receiving injections and draining fluid from their knees to be match-ready.

What kind of pressure did the bowlers face during the series?

They faced selection pressure due to injuries, with expectations to perform and avoid getting out of the series.

Which match is highlighted in Shoaib Akhtar's recollection?

The Chennai Test of the 1998-99 series is specifically mentioned, known for Sachin Tendulkar's century and Pakistan's narrow victory.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sachin Tendulkar Shoaib Akhtar Pills Wager
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Pills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out: WATCH
Pills, Pain And A Wager: Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up On What He Did To Get Sachin Tendulkar Out: WATCH
Sports
BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final
BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final
Sports
Five Players Who Contributed To Pakistan's Downfall In T20 WC 2026; PCB To Take Action
Five Players Who Contributed To Pakistan's Downfall In T20 WC 2026; PCB To Take Action
Sports
First-Ever T20 World Cup Final Without An Asian Team? All You Need To Know
First-Ever T20 World Cup Final Without An Asian Team? All You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget