Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has offered a revealing account of the intensity that marked 1990s India–Pakistan cricket, recalling a private wager with Saqlain Mushtaq over the prized wicket of Sachin Tendulkar.

The episode dates back to Pakistan’s 1998-99 tour of India, a two-Test series remembered as one of the most gripping contests of that period. The Chennai Test, in particular, remains etched in memory for Tendulkar’s fourth-innings 136 and Pakistan’s narrow victory.

Against that backdrop, Akhtar’s recollection of a bet over who would dismiss Tendulkar reflects not merely dressing-room banter, but the internal competitiveness within a formidable bowling attack during a series of high emotional and tactical stakes.

The Wager Over Sachin’s Wicket

Akhtar said the contest began after Saqlain’s repeated success against Tendulkar in the series.

“When Saqlain had already got so many wickets, in Chennai and here in Delhi too, Saqlain and I made a bet. He said, I have to get Sachin out, that’s what I’ve been doing. I said, No, I’ll do it this time, it’s my turn," said Akhtar.

Has Shoaib Akhtar just admitted to doping on LIVE Showpic.twitter.com/q6bTSVzUyg — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 24, 2026

In that era, Tendulkar’s wicket was more than a breakthrough; it was a matter of personal pride. For bowlers sharing the same attack, dismissing him was a defining achievement.

Playing Through Pain

Akhtar’s account then shifts from rivalry to the physical toll behind the scenes.

“ Fluid was being drained from my knee, and I was getting injections, just so I could play the match."

Delivered without embellishment, the line underscores what it took for elite bowlers to remain match-ready during such high-stakes contests.

He further revealed that Saqlain was battling his own fitness issues.

“His knees had gone in 1996, and mine gave way in 1997 in front of him. And now both of us were secretly taking pills and injections, just to be able to play the match."

The recollection presents a picture not only of competition, but of endurance, two bowlers pushing through pain while trying to outdo each other.

Pressure Beyond The Scoreboard

Akhtar also described the selection pressure surrounding injuries during the series.

“If one of us went out of the series, then Saqi would be out too, and I was already under the gun anyway, like, don’t let this one go."

The phrase “under the gun” conveys the scrutiny and expectation that accompanied performance and fitness alike. In that phase of India–Pakistan cricket, a spell, a wicket or an injury could alter reputations as much as results.

More Than A Memory

While the anecdote centres on a bet to dismiss Tendulkar, it also captures the broader intensity of the rivalry. Performance, pride and physical sacrifice were tightly intertwined, making even an internal contest within the team a measure of resilience and resolve.