Pune’s ‘Pailwan’ Plans 1,000 Litres Of Thandai For Holi 2026, Orders Already Pouring In

In Pune, Holi doesn’t just bring colours and music, it signals the return of a beloved seasonal ritual. As winter fades and the first hints of summer arrive, demand for thandai begins to surge. This year, that demand is reaching remarkable levels.

At Pailwan Thandai House in Hinjewadi, preparations are already underway. With Holi set to be celebrated on March 3, owner Netaji Jadhav says advance bookings have crossed 400 litres and the total could climb to an astonishing 1,000 litres in the coming days.

Advance Orders Are Pouring In

Housing societies, large community celebrations and private gatherings have begun locking in their supplies early.

“We receive advance orders from housing societies, large-scale Holi events and private gatherings. As February ends, people automatically start placing orders for Holi. This is our busiest time of the year,” says Jadhav.

For him, the weeks leading up to Holi are less about celebration and more about preparation. Milk cans, spice blends and dry fruits move in bulk as the festive rush builds.

Why Thandai And Holi Go Hand In Hand

Holi arrives at the cusp of seasonal change, when days grow warmer and the body begins adjusting to rising temperatures. Thandai, made with milk, nuts and spices such as fennel, pepper and cardamom, is traditionally believed to cool the system while offering strength.

“Holi comes when the weather changes. Thandai cools the system and gives strength and energy,” Jadhav explains. “It’s not just about sweetness. The masala has a role.”

For many Punekars, the drink is both symbolic and practical, festive in spirit yet rooted in seasonal wisdom.

A Business Born During Lockdown

Interestingly, this booming venture emerged during a period of uncertainty. The COVID-19 lockdown became a turning point for Jadhav and his family.

“During the lockdown, people were thinking more about health. As a family, we decided to start something natural and nourishing,” he recalls.

The response exceeded expectations, convincing him to continue even after restrictions were lifted. What began as a health-conscious experiment soon turned into a seasonal favourite.

A Wrestler’s Approach To A Traditional Drink

A trained wrestler, Jadhav brings the discipline of the akhada into his kitchen. He insists on doing things the traditional way, no artificial flavours, no ready-made concentrates.

“For people who do heavy workouts, thandai works like a natural energy drink. We use it as a protein-rich alternative,” he says.

He personally prepares the spice blend. Nuts and seeds are ground in-house. Fresh milk arrives every morning from his own dairy.

“If the milk and masala are right, you don’t need anything else,” he adds.

Simple Menu, Loyal Following

The offerings are deliberately limited: a classic badam thandai and a rose-flavoured version with a gentle floral twist. A glass costs Rs 40, while a litre is priced at Rs 200, making it accessible for both individuals and bulk buyers.

Over time, the shop has built a loyal base. Customers travel from Pune, Lonavla and nearby suburbs specifically to stock up during the festive season.

Festival Rush Powered By Friendship

As Holi nears and demand peaks, Jadhav turns to a trusted support system, his fellow wrestlers.

“I have been a pahalwan at the akhada, so during Holi my friends from the akhada come to help,” he says.

From lifting heavy milk cans to managing large orders, the camaraderie helps keep operations running smoothly.