At a time when job insecurity is rising and well-paying opportunities are becoming harder to find, a job listing has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. According to the viral screenshot, a company is offering Rs 35 lakh CTC for an entry-level software developer role. And that’s not all. The offer also includes perks such as gym, phone and Wi-Fi bill reimbursements, along with a new phone every three years. Yes, you read that right!

The job listing describes an SDE-1 role based in Bengaluru with a base salary of Rs 25 lakh per annum, plus ESOPs worth Rs 20 lakh vested evenly over four years. The selected candidate would also be eligible for a 10 per cent performance bonus. In addition, the company is offering relocation and signing bonuses totalling Rs 5 lakh - Rs 2 lakh for relocation and Rs 3 lakh as a joining bonus - bringing the total first-year compensation to approximately Rs 35 lakh.

But the generous pay package isn’t the only thing drawing attention. The perks outlined in the post are also grabbing eyeballs. These include reimbursements for gym, phone and Wi-Fi bills, a work-from-home setup allowance of Rs 21,000, a new phone every three years, and 600 daily Zomato credits.

The job was first listed on LinkedIn before it made its way to other social media platforms, including but not limited to Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

At one side layoffs are happening and other side companies are offering such high salaries for 1 year experience



And the fun part is that same company would be paying lesser to 5-8yrs experience employee already working with them.



Salary structure is completely broken in tech. pic.twitter.com/5k5Rivwb3H — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 14, 2026

How have social media users reacted to this job listing?

Social media users have since been reacting to the post, with many expressing surprise over whether such compensation packages are sustainable in India’s tech ecosystem.

“That reminds me of HCL,” said one social media user. Another added, “One of my friends got placed at Rs 35 LPA just after finishing college.”

“This is very much the reality of the current market. The thing is, you need to understand which tech is hottest/has more potential to get max money, and you need to acquire proficiency in it, then put across to your current org your worth, if they don’t agree, switch immediately!” suggested a third.

A fourth posted, “This is true for most multinational companies. If you are selected through the internal hiring process, you typically receive only the standard hike (mostly 10%) upon promotion. But if they hire externally, they often offer exorbitant hikes.”

“Take it from me - been in tech for 20yrs - 85% of people do not want to upgrade but always worry about losing their job. I was in the same boat 12 years back before I took a 6-month break to join a product company, and my perspective on career changed,” read yet another comment.

