Baby Macaque Punch From Ichikawa City Zoo Sparks Global Frenzy, Orangutan Plushie Sells Out

A tiny macaque named Punch from Ichikawa City Zoo has become an international sensation after a video of him clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy melted hearts across social media. The infant monkey, abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, was hand-raised by zoo staff near Tokyo and given a plush companion from IKEA’s Djungelskog collection for comfort.

What began as a tender gesture soon turned into a viral phenomenon. In one widely circulated clip, Punch is seen being dragged across the enclosure by a larger macaque. Moments later, he scampers back to his stuffed orangutan and clutches it tightly. The emotional scene struck a chord with viewers worldwide, transforming the small zoo resident into an unexpected global icon.

IKEA Djungelskog Orangutan Plushie Sells Out In Japan & Abroad

Punch’s newfound fame has had a dramatic commercial ripple effect. The orangutan soft toy from IKEA, originally retailing at $14.99 in Canada, has sold out in Japan and multiple international markets. Online resale platforms have seen listings soar, with prices on eBay ranging from $100 to as high as $301, as per a report on Wion.

The Djungelskog line was originally introduced as part of IKEA’s sustainability-focused initiatives, aimed at raising awareness about endangered wildlife. The orangutan plushie symbolises primates threatened by habitat destruction, deforestation and human exploitation. Ironically, a toy designed to spotlight conservation issues has now become a must-have collectible due to a single zoo animal’s attachment.

Abandoned Macaque’s Viral Moment

While Punch’s story appears heartwarming on the surface, it has also prompted deeper conversations about primate welfare. Macaques are among the most commonly used animals in biomedical research worldwide, frequently involved in pre-human clinical testing. Their widespread use has long sparked ethical debates about animal rights and scientific necessity.

Punch’s reliance on a stuffed toy for comfort underscores the vulnerability of primates raised in captivity. His bond with the orangutan plushie has become symbolic—not just of emotional resilience, but also of the fragile circumstances many primates face in human-controlled environments.

Viral Fame Triggers Global Conservation Conversation

What began inside a single enclosure in Japan has evolved into a broader reflection on humanity’s relationship with animals. Punch’s rise to internet stardom bridges compassion, consumer behaviour, and conservation awareness. His story highlights how quickly viral content can shape purchasing trends while simultaneously bringing attention to pressing ethical issues.

Beyond the charm of a baby monkey hugging a toy, Punch’s journey invites a larger dialogue about endangered species protection, habitat preservation, and the responsibilities humans bear toward the animals they adore, commercialise, and sometimes endanger.