HomeNewsWorldIran-Isreal War: Iran Shuts Internet As Trump Confirms Major Military Strikes

“Network data show Iran is now in the midst of a near-total internet blackout with national connectivity at 4% or ordinary levels,” the organisation said in a statement.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid the US and Israeli bombing campaign, Iranian authorities have sharply restricted internet access, according to Net Blocks, a watchdog that monitors global connectivity.

The group added that the current connectivity level “matches measures used during last year's war with Israel.” Iran had also cut internet access during large-scale demonstrations and its crackdown in late December and January.

Trump Confirms ‘Major Combat Operations’ Against Iran

US President Donald Trump said on February 28 that the United States launched military strikes and “major combat operations” targeting Iran’s missile capabilities.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people,” Trump said, describing the strikes as “a massive and ongoing operation.”

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties, that often happens in war, but we're doing this not for now, we're doing this for the future, and it's a noble mission,” he added.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes

Iran’s state media said the country had launched retaliatory strikes against US targets in the Middle East following the joint US-Israeli attack.

Israeli forces also struck Iranian sites overnight. Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday, with images showing smoke rising over the capital as residents ran for cover. There was no immediate information on Iranian casualties.

Missile Alerts In Israel As Civilians Take Shelter

Residents across Israel took shelter as missiles were reported in the sky en route from Iran. Interceptors were seen streaking across the skies above Jerusalem, Haifa and other cities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people.”

Weeks Of Tensions Culminate In Military Escalation

The strikes follow weeks of rising tensions, with Trump repeatedly warning of military action if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes failed.

The latest escalation marks a significant expansion of the conflict, with military strikes, retaliatory action and communications disruptions unfolding simultaneously.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current state of internet access in Iran?

Iran is experiencing a near-total internet blackout, with national connectivity reduced to 4% of ordinary levels. This mirrors measures used during previous conflicts.

What did US President Donald Trump state about the operations against Iran?

President Trump confirmed the US launched military strikes and 'major combat operations' targeting Iran's missile capabilities to eliminate imminent threats.

Did Iran launch any retaliatory actions?

Yes, Iran's state media reported retaliatory strikes against US targets in the Middle East following the joint US-Israeli attack.

What was the situation in Israel during the events?

Residents in Israel took shelter as missiles were reported en route from Iran, with interceptors seen over major cities.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
