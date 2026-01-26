IAS Officer Tina Dabi Faces Online Backlash Over Brief Salute Slip During Flag Hoisting — WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fleeting moment during Republic Day 2026 celebrations in Rajasthan has unexpectedly placed senior IAS officer Tina Dabi at the centre of a heated online debate. A short video from the flag hoisting ceremony in Barmer began circulating on social media, prompting questions about protocol, pressure, and public scrutiny of civil servants.

What Happened At The Republic Day Ceremony

— She is Tina Dabi, Barmer IAS



— She secured AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2015 exam under SC category however her father and mother both were IAS & IES officer.



— Look, how casual she is while unfurling & saluting the flag



— She forgets where should she salute

pic.twitter.com/0Who9M4H9e — Mr. Beer🇮🇳 (@Saurabh10010788) January 26, 2026

The incident took place during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Barmer District Collectorate, where Tina Dabi, the district’s Collector, was presiding over the official flag hoisting programme.

In the now-viral clip, Dabi is seen unfurling the national flag before briefly turning in the opposite direction while offering a salute. Within seconds, a security personnel positioned nearby gestured towards the correct orientation, after which she promptly adjusted her stance and completed the protocol without delay.

Though the lapse lasted only moments, the footage quickly gained traction across platforms.

Social Media Reacts: Criticism And Defence

Online reactions were sharply divided. Some users labelled the moment a “breach of protocol,” with comments such as “That lousy salute” and claims that such mistakes reflect poorly during national ceremonies.

At the same time, several users came forward in her defence, pointing out the intense pressure of high-profile public events and calling it a simple, human oversight. Others praised the attentiveness of the security personnel who ensured the protocol was immediately corrected.

Tina Dabi Responds To The Controversy

Addressing the criticism, Tina Dabi clarified that the incident was completely unintentional and occurred due to momentary confusion amid the tightly scheduled programme. She emphasised that the error was noticed and rectified instantly.

Administrative circles have largely dismissed the episode as a minor lapse, stressing that the correction was immediate and the ceremony proceeded smoothly thereafter.

A Reminder Of Public Scrutiny

The episode has once again highlighted how even brief moments involving public officials can be magnified in the digital age. As the debate continues online, many observers argue that the focus should remain on intent, accountability, and the ability to correct mistakes, rather than fleeting errors caught on camera.