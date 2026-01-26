IAS Officer Tina Dabi Faces Online Backlash Over Brief Salute Slip During Flag Hoisting — WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingIAS Officer Tina Dabi Faces Online Backlash Over Brief Salute Slip During Flag Hoisting — WATCH

A Republic Day 2026 video of IAS officer Tina Dabi saluting in the wrong direction briefly goes viral, triggering mixed reactions and sparking a debate on protocol versus human error.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fleeting moment during Republic Day 2026 celebrations in Rajasthan has unexpectedly placed senior IAS officer Tina Dabi at the centre of a heated online debate. A short video from the flag hoisting ceremony in Barmer began circulating on social media, prompting questions about protocol, pressure, and public scrutiny of civil servants.

ALSO READ: Late-Night Food Delivery Error Snowballs Into Clash In Greater Noida Society: Watch

What Happened At The Republic Day Ceremony

The incident took place during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Barmer District Collectorate, where Tina Dabi, the district’s Collector, was presiding over the official flag hoisting programme.

In the now-viral clip, Dabi is seen unfurling the national flag before briefly turning in the opposite direction while offering a salute. Within seconds, a security personnel positioned nearby gestured towards the correct orientation, after which she promptly adjusted her stance and completed the protocol without delay.

Though the lapse lasted only moments, the footage quickly gained traction across platforms.

Social Media Reacts: Criticism And Defence

Online reactions were sharply divided. Some users labelled the moment a “breach of protocol,” with comments such as “That lousy salute” and claims that such mistakes reflect poorly during national ceremonies.

At the same time, several users came forward in her defence, pointing out the intense pressure of high-profile public events and calling it a simple, human oversight. Others praised the attentiveness of the security personnel who ensured the protocol was immediately corrected.

Tina Dabi Responds To The Controversy

Addressing the criticism, Tina Dabi clarified that the incident was completely unintentional and occurred due to momentary confusion amid the tightly scheduled programme. She emphasised that the error was noticed and rectified instantly.

Administrative circles have largely dismissed the episode as a minor lapse, stressing that the correction was immediate and the ceremony proceeded smoothly thereafter.

A Reminder Of Public Scrutiny

The episode has once again highlighted how even brief moments involving public officials can be magnified in the digital age. As the debate continues online, many observers argue that the focus should remain on intent, accountability, and the ability to correct mistakes, rather than fleeting errors caught on camera.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Republic Day 2026 celebrations in Barmer?

During the Republic Day ceremony in Barmer, IAS officer Tina Dabi briefly turned away while saluting the flag. A security personnel quickly corrected her orientation.

How did social media react to the incident with Tina Dabi?

Social media reactions were divided. Some criticized it as a breach of protocol, while others defended it as a minor, human oversight under pressure.

What was Tina Dabi's response to the controversy?

Tina Dabi stated the incident was unintentional, caused by momentary confusion during a tightly scheduled event. She emphasized the error was noticed and rectified immediately.

What does this incident highlight about public officials?

The episode highlights how brief moments involving public officials can be magnified online. It emphasizes the importance of intent, accountability, and correcting mistakes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Tina Dabi Republic Day 2026 IAS Officer News
