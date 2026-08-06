Thai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thai footballer Sofwan Awae died, twelve others injured.

Lightning struck during match, video captured immediate aftermath.

Injured players hospitalized; incident highlights lightning strike dangers.

A 24-year-old Thai footballer was killed and 12 other players were injured after lightning struck a football pitch during a local tournament in southern Thailand. The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

The tragedy unfolded at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok during a Golok FA Cup match between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin. The tournament features amateur football teams from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia, according to The Independent.

Police identified the deceased as Sofwan Awae, a winger for SAMCOLTS who had recently signed for Thai third-tier club Yala FC. Authorities said he suffered critical injuries when lightning struck the field during the match.

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Lightning Strike Captured on Camera

According to police chief Thun Sirikhunt, emergency medical teams attempted to revive Awae after the strike, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Video of the incident shows a lightning bolt hitting the pitch, followed by a loud explosion. Players wearing black-and-white striped jerseys immediately rushed to Awae, turned him onto his back and began administering first aid before medical personnel arrived.

The footage quickly spread online, prompting an outpouring of condolences and reactions from social media users.

A football player was killed and 12 others were injured after a lightning strike hit the field during a match in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/XLAMhPxqgV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2026

Twelve Players Also Injured

Police said 12 other players were injured in the lightning strike, including one Malaysian national. All of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released further details on the condition of those injured.

The incident has renewed attention on the dangers posed by severe weather during outdoor sporting events.

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Lightning Strikes Remain a Serious Risk in Thailand

According to Thailand's Department of Disease Control, at least 283 people were struck by lightning between 2020 and 2024, with many victims dying at the scene.

The Independent reported that in May, an engineering student and his aunt were killed after lightning struck a hut in Lampang province.

Earlier the same month, a 30-year-old pregnant woman also died after she and her husband sought shelter beneath a tree during a fishing trip in Uthai Thani province.