India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTrendingThai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO

Thai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO

Twelve other players, including a Malaysian national, were also injured and taken to hospital.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thai footballer Sofwan Awae died, twelve others injured.
  • Lightning struck during match, video captured immediate aftermath.
  • Injured players hospitalized; incident highlights lightning strike dangers.

A 24-year-old Thai footballer was killed and 12 other players were injured after lightning struck a football pitch during a local tournament in southern Thailand. The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

The tragedy unfolded at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok during a Golok FA Cup match between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin. The tournament features amateur football teams from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia, according to The Independent.

Police identified the deceased as Sofwan Awae, a winger for SAMCOLTS who had recently signed for Thai third-tier club Yala FC. Authorities said he suffered critical injuries when lightning struck the field during the match.

ALSO READ | Watch: Trump's Helicopter Flies Within A Mile Of Passenger Aircraft, White House Reacts

Lightning Strike Captured on Camera

According to police chief Thun Sirikhunt, emergency medical teams attempted to revive Awae after the strike, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Video of the incident shows a lightning bolt hitting the pitch, followed by a loud explosion. Players wearing black-and-white striped jerseys immediately rushed to Awae, turned him onto his back and began administering first aid before medical personnel arrived.

The footage quickly spread online, prompting an outpouring of condolences and reactions from social media users.

Twelve Players Also Injured

Police said 12 other players were injured in the lightning strike, including one Malaysian national. All of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released further details on the condition of those injured.

The incident has renewed attention on the dangers posed by severe weather during outdoor sporting events.

ALSO READ | Indian-Origin Landlord Sued Over Sexual Harassment Of Woman Tenant In US

Lightning Strikes Remain a Serious Risk in Thailand

According to Thailand's Department of Disease Control, at least 283 people were struck by lightning between 2020 and 2024, with many victims dying at the scene.

The Independent reported that in May, an engineering student and his aunt were killed after lightning struck a hut in Lampang province.

Earlier the same month, a 30-year-old pregnant woman also died after she and her husband sought shelter beneath a tree during a fishing trip in Uthai Thani province.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the football match in Thailand?

A 24-year-old Thai footballer was killed, and 12 other players were injured after lightning struck a pitch during a local tournament in southern Thailand. The tragedy occurred during a Golok FA Cup match.

Who was the player killed in the lightning strike?

The deceased player was identified as Sofwan Awae, a 24-year-old winger for SAMCOLTS. He had recently signed with Thai third-tier club Yala FC.

Where did the lightning strike incident take place?

The incident occurred at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, southern Thailand. It happened during a Golok FA Cup match between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin.

How many players were injured in the lightning strike?

Twelve other players were injured in the lightning strike, including one Malaysian national. All injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football Lightning Thailand @football
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Thai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO
Thai Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes Pitch During Match, 12 Others Injured: VIDEO
Trending
WATCH: Woman Clutches Chest At Maharashtra Bus Stand, Female Conductor's Split-Second Response Goes Viral
WATCH: Woman Clutches Chest At Bus Stand, Conductor's Split-Second Response Goes Viral
Trending
Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral
Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral
Trending
'Vastaguna Huiya': Content Creator's Savage Reply To BJP's 'Babar Ki Virasat' Post Goes Viral | WATCH
'Vastaguna Huiya': Creator's Reply To BJP's 'Babar Ki Virasat' Post Goes Viral | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget