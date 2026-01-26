Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Late-Night Food Delivery Error Snowballs Into Clash In Greater Noida Society: Watch

Late-Night Food Delivery Error Snowballs Into Clash In Greater Noida Society: Watch

A 20-year-old delivery agent, Rohan Kumar, arrived at the society to deliver food but mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong flat.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

A late-night food delivery error snowballed into a violent clash at Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area, with a brawl breaking out near the main gate after an argument inside one of the towers. Videos of the incident, showing people exchanging punches, kicks and blows with sticks and rods, later went viral on social media. Police said the incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday.

According to Vinod Kumar, SHO of Beta-2 police station, a 20-year-old delivery agent, Rohan Kumar, arrived at the society to deliver food but mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong flat. “The resident told him that no order had been placed, but the delivery agent insisted and asked him to recheck. The flat owner then alerted the security guards. When they reached the tower, a heated argument broke out,” the SHO said.

As more guards arrived, Rohan was asked to leave the premises. However, the situation escalated after he allegedly called his friends and informed them about the altercation. “Within minutes, four to five people arrived on two motorcycles. Soon after, a fight erupted between the two groups,” the officer added.

Clash Continued For 15 Minutes

The clash spilt out near the society’s main gate and continued for over 15 minutes, triggering panic among residents and passersby. Police said no one from the society initially informed them about the incident. A police team later reached the spot and managed to restore order, but by then, the accused had fled, leaving behind their motorcycles.

Investigators subsequently examined the viral video and other evidence. Based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Amar Pal, an FIR was registered against the arrested individuals and unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Those arrested include Rohan Kumar, a resident of Dadri, and three security guards -- Akash Singh (24), Abhishek Chand (19) and Rajesh Kumar (19). “The delivery agent and his associates escaped after abandoning their motorcycles. We recovered two bikes from the spot and identified Rohan through the vehicle number plates. Efforts are underway to trace his associates. The security guards were identified using CCTV footage and the society’s roster records,” the SHO said.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
