Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stunt sparked amusement, highlighting broad scam call centre issues.

A bizarre scene involving a group of people dressed as SpongeBob SquarePants characters has gone viral after they stormed an office in Delhi, turning an alleged call centre raid into an unexpected social media spectacle. The video was posted by American content creator Justin Ho, 23, and has reportedly amassed more than 1.7 million views on Instagram within a day. Ho has claimed that the office was not randomly chosen, alleging that the premises housed a fraudulent call centre.

The unusual stunt, which took place on August 7, has since sparked widespread amusement online, even as the claims surrounding the alleged scam operation have drawn attention to a more serious problem.

SpongeBob Costumes Turn Office Into Scene Of Chaos

The footage begins with Ho entering the workplace accompanied by several people wearing oversized SpongeBob costumes. The group then moves through the office, dancing around workstations and interrupting employees as they attempt to continue working.

Security guards appear to confront the group and can be seen wielding lathis in an attempt to push them back. However, the bulky costumes made the confrontation look more like a bizarre comedy sequence than a conventional security intervention.

Rather than dispersing, the costumed group moves towards the guards, escalating the spectacle and adding to the surreal nature of the footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Ho (@iamjustinho)

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The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers sharing and commenting on the unusual approach adopted by Ho and his team.

Justin Ho Claims Call Centre Was Running A Scam

Ho told Hindustantimes.com through an Instagram message that the location was identified following information from people he described as sources inside the operation. According to him, those sources claimed the centre was involved in fraudulent activities.

Ho said employees initially appeared frightened when the group entered the premises. However, he claimed that their reaction changed after they understood what was happening, with some eventually laughing at the bizarre situation.

The creator, who is of Taiwanese and Korean descent, said the stunt was carried out on August 7. He has since left India and is currently in Thailand.

The allegations made by Ho about the call centre could not be independently established from the information available in the viral post.

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Social Media Turns The Raid Into A Meme

The SpongeBob costumes have become the central talking point for many viewers, with users treating the footage as an unconventional form of internet entertainment.

Some commenters compared the stunt with the work of law enforcement, while others focused on the apparent ineffectiveness of the lathis against the padded costumes.

One user joked that the SpongeBob outfits appeared to be "lathi-charge proof" and suggested that protesters could adopt similar attire, ending the comment with "Indians assemble."

The post has attracted more than 1,000 similar reactions, adding to the video's rapid circulation across social media platforms.

Viral Stunt Highlights A Real Scam-Call Centre Problem

While the SpongeBob raid has primarily attracted attention for its comic value, the allegations behind the stunt point towards a wider concern surrounding fraudulent call centres.

Scammers operating from such centres can present themselves as representatives of well-known companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, while attempting to convince victims that they need urgent assistance.

These schemes can begin through unsolicited phone calls, misleading advertisements, fake customer-care numbers or deceptive pop-ups. Once contact is established, fraudsters may claim that a person's account has been compromised, that a technical issue requires immediate attention or that a refund is pending.