Who Is Pranit More? Comedian Faces Backlash Over Viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audience member lost job; incident sparked debate on comedy responsibility.

Stand-up comedian and content creator Pranit More is facing intense criticism on social media after a clip from one of his crowd-work shows went viral. The video, popularly dubbed the ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ controversy, features a young man sharing details about a date and making comments that many viewers found deeply offensive. While the audience member's remarks drew immediate backlash, many social media users also questioned More’s reaction, arguing that he failed to challenge the comments and instead appeared to laugh along.

Who Is Pranit More?

Pranit More is a Mumbai-based Indian comedian and media personality, born on March 2, 1991. He is best known for his relatable, slice-of-life humour that draws from middle-class Indian experiences. Popularly known online as ‘Maharashtrian Bhau’, More has built a loyal fan base through his comedy videos, radio shows, and digital content. He has also appeared on Bigg Boss 19, where he made headlines after Salman Khan criticised some of his comedic style and questioned the use of crude humour for laughs.

More developed a loyal following through live performances and an active YouTube presence, where his sketches and stand-up clips have earned him widespread recognition. Beyond comedy, he has worked as a radio broadcaster and made notable appearances on Marathi entertainment platforms. He became a household name following his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 19.

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He is more recently in the news over the viral Rs 370 Biryani remark that has irked the Internet.

What Did It All Start?

The controversy began when audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he expected something in return. The comments quickly sparked outrage online, with many people condemning the mindset behind the statement. Critics were equally upset that the remarks were not challenged during the show and were later shared on social media.

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As the backlash grew, More issued a public apology. The controversy reportedly had serious consequences for Jangra, who lost his job at a Gurugram-based design company. He later apologised for his comments and deactivated his Instagram account.

Celebrities React To Controversy

The viral video has triggered strong reactions from several well-known personalities. Actor Rashami Desai criticised the incident, saying it reflected a lack of meaningful content rather than comedy. She argued that such episodes end up hurting the image of genuine performers and artists who work hard to create quality entertainment.

Content creator Kusha Kapila also weighed in on the controversy, highlighting the responsibility that comes with having a platform. She pointed out that when creators choose to edit, package, and share specific moments online, they cannot completely separate themselves from the messages being amplified. According to her, remaining silent when problematic views are expressed can sometimes be seen as indirectly endorsing them.