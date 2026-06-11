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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Walk Hand In Hand Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Walk Hand In Hand Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were recently spotted together at Mumbai airport. The couple is set to tie the knot in July after being in a relationship and knowing each other for several years.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt spotted at Mumbai airport.
  • Intimate registered marriage is scheduled for July 5.
  • Aamir confirmed wedding, citing commitment and natural progression.

Aamir Khan was spotted with his partner, Gauri Spratt, at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport days after confirming their wedding plans. The couple was photographed walking hand in hand as they arrived at the airport, just weeks ahead of their July 5 wedding. According to reports, the intimate wedding ceremony will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. 

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Seen Together

Aamir and Gauri appeared relaxed and cheerful as they exited the airport. Their public appearance comes amid reports that the couple is preparing to officially begin a new chapter in their relationship.

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Aamir Khan was seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants and a cap. Gauri, on the other hand, was seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. 

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's Wedding Plans

The actor and the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur are expected to formalise their relationship through an intimate registered marriage ceremony on July 5 at Aamir’s Mumbai residence.

Sources close to the couple have indicated that preparations for the celebration are already underway. The wedding is expected to be a private affair attended only by family members and close friends.

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“They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

Aamir later confirmed the development during an interaction with Variety. Speaking about the wedding, he said, “I’m currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Aamir On His Marriage With Gauri

The wedding news comes months after Aamir had stated that marriage was not an immediate priority for him and Gauri. However, the actor recently revealed that the couple now feels ready to make their commitment official.

“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level. I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they are parents to their son, Azad. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt getting married?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are scheduled to get married on July 5. Aamir confirmed this date during an interaction with Variety.

Where will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding ceremony take place?

The couple will have an intimate registered marriage ceremony at Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai. Preparations for the event are already underway.

Who will attend Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding?

The wedding is expected to be a private affair. It will be attended only by family members and close friends.

What type of ceremony will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have?

They will formalize their relationship through an intimate registered marriage ceremony. This event is planned for July 5 at Aamir's Mumbai home.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan ENtertainment News Mumbai AIrport Gauri Spratt
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