WATCH: Woman Clutches Chest At Bus Stand, Conductor's Split-Second Response Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman suffered medical emergency at bus stand; conductor immediately helped.

Conductor performed CPR; woman regained consciousness, but ambulance delayed.

Woman regained consciousness; transported to hospital by auto.

Conductor's CPR technique sparked online debate, but praised.

What could have ended in tragedy turned into a story of remarkable courage after a bus conductor stepped in to help a woman who suffered a medical emergency at a bus station in Maharashtra. A CCTV clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the passenger seated on a bench at the Sambhaji Nagar bus stand.

Moments later, the woman appears visibly distressed, shifting uneasily and clutching her chest. As bystanders realised she was allegedly suffering a heart attack, panic began to spread.

A bus conductor quickly rushed to her aid and attempted to assist by rubbing her chest before administering CPR. While the woman eventually appeared to recover, the conductor's technique sparked debate online, with several social media users claiming the CPR was not performed correctly.

Also Read: 'Youth Forced It': Dipke On Bhagwat's Planned Interaction With Gen Z And Gen Alpha

Despite the criticism, the woman regained consciousness and was later helped away by uniformed personnel. According to the viral post, she was subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment, reportedly in an autorickshaw after an ambulance failed to arrive in time. However, ABP News could not independently verify the claims or the authenticity of the viral post.

VIDEO:

The post, shared on X by user @KailashVashi, praised the conductor, identified as Sangeeta Palve, for acting swiftly during the emergency. "When a woman suffered a heart attack at the Sambhaji Nagar bus stand, bus conductor Sangeeta Palve didn't panic—she immediately performed CPR and helped save the woman's life. An ambulance was called, but it didn't arrive in time. In the end, the woman had to be rushed to the hospital in a rickshaw. One woman's quick thinking made the difference between life and death. True heroes don't always wear uniforms—they act when every second counts," the post read.

When a woman suffered a heart attack at the Sambhaji Nagar bus stand, bus conductor Sangeeta Palve didn't panic—she immediately performed CPR and helped save the woman's life.



An ambulance was called, but it didn't arrive in time. In the end, the woman had to be rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/g3dNHy2c7H — Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) August 3, 2026

Internet Reacts

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many praising the conductor's prompt response while others highlighted the importance of administering CPR correctly.

One of the users said: "In india Ambulance do not come on time - traffic n what not ! But people helping you is what Humanity is all about. Each one shud know how to give CPR in times like this."

Also Read: Madras HC Grants Relief To Udhayanidhi, Orders Release After Questioning In 'Trisha' Remark Case

Another user said, "She should be rewarded."