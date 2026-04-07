A Dubai realtor is promoting luxury villas by highlighting their direct view of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting buyers can monitor geopolitical tensions from their homes.
'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React
Dubai realtor’s promo goes viral for pitching luxury villas with Strait of Hormuz views amid US-Iran tensions, suggesting buyers can “monitor” geopolitical events from home. Critics mock it online.
A Dubai property promotion has gone viral for pitching the controversial point amid the US Irean war. A Dubai realtor pitched the luxury villas with views of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting buyers can monitor geopolitical tensions right from their living room. The internet, unsurprisingly, isn’t impressed.
The video features India-based realtor Abubakar Siddiq presenting the properties by emphasising their direct sightline to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The area has been under international scrutiny amid rising tensions in West Asia, making the marketing approach particularly striking and controversial.
The Pitch
In the clip, Siddiq markets the location not merely for its scenic appeal but as a vantage point to “monitor the situation” in the Strait. He suggests homeowners could observe ship movements to gauge whether regional tensions have eased, effectively linking the property’s value to real-time geopolitical events.
Dubai realtor faces backlash for using Strait of Hormuz tensions to market luxury villas.— NewsBreak24 (@NewsBreak24Live) April 6, 2026
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.#Dubai #RealEstate #ViralVideo #StraitOfHormuz #WestAsia #Controversy #Insensitive pic.twitter.com/xdGe7j8XIx
Market Impact
Dubai’s real estate market has shown signs of strain amid these tensions. Real-estate transaction volumes in the UAE fell 37% year-on-year in the first 12 days of March, and 49% month-on-month, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated in a note published this week.
Public Reaction
The video quickly went viral, generating a mix of humour, sarcasm, and criticism. Social media users questioned the ethics of leveraging conflict for commercial gain. "Submarine ki parking milegi ? 💀" One of the users commented. Another commented: "why would anybody buy property here."
The incident has become a talking point online, not only for its unusual sales pitch but also for highlighting how modern real estate marketing is evolving, sometimes controversially, in its bid to capture attention.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversial Dubai property promotion about?
How has the Dubai real estate market been affected by regional tensions?
Real estate transaction volumes in the UAE have fallen significantly, with some properties being offered at discounts of 12-15%.