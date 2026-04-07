'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React

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A Dubai property promotion has gone viral for pitching the controversial point amid the US Irean war. A Dubai realtor pitched the luxury villas with views of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting buyers can monitor geopolitical tensions right from their living room. The internet, unsurprisingly, isn’t impressed.

The video features India-based realtor Abubakar Siddiq presenting the properties by emphasising their direct sightline to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The area has been under international scrutiny amid rising tensions in West Asia, making the marketing approach particularly striking and controversial.

The Pitch

In the clip, Siddiq markets the location not merely for its scenic appeal but as a vantage point to “monitor the situation” in the Strait. He suggests homeowners could observe ship movements to gauge whether regional tensions have eased, effectively linking the property’s value to real-time geopolitical events.

Market Impact

Dubai’s real estate market has shown signs of strain amid these tensions. Real-estate transaction volumes in the UAE fell 37% year-on-year in the first 12 days of March, and 49% month-on-month, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated in a note published this week.

Some properties are already being offered at big discounts, ​with price cuts of 12-15%, according to some real estate agents and messages on social media that Reuters reviewed.

For instance, a seller was looking for ​a "quick sale" for a property close to the Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - a message shared by an agent read. The ⁠seller was looking for $650,000, down about 12% from a previous price of $735,000 "due to the current situation".

Public Reaction

The video quickly went viral, generating a mix of humour, sarcasm, and criticism. Social media users questioned the ethics of leveraging conflict for commercial gain. "Submarine ki parking milegi ? 💀" One of the users commented. Another commented: "why would anybody buy property here."

The incident has become a talking point online, not only for its unusual sales pitch but also for highlighting how modern real estate marketing is evolving, sometimes controversially, in its bid to capture attention.