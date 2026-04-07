Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React

'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React

Dubai realtor’s promo goes viral for pitching luxury villas with Strait of Hormuz views amid US-Iran tensions, suggesting buyers can “monitor” geopolitical events from home. Critics mock it online.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Dubai property promotion has gone viral for pitching the controversial point amid the US Irean war. A Dubai realtor pitched the luxury villas with views of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting buyers can monitor geopolitical tensions right from their living room. The internet, unsurprisingly, isn’t impressed.

The video features India-based realtor Abubakar Siddiq presenting the properties by emphasising their direct sightline to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The area has been under international scrutiny amid rising tensions in West Asia, making the marketing approach particularly striking and controversial.

The Pitch

In the clip, Siddiq markets the location not merely for its scenic appeal but as a vantage point to “monitor the situation” in the Strait. He suggests homeowners could observe ship movements to gauge whether regional tensions have eased, effectively linking the property’s value to real-time geopolitical events.

Market Impact

Dubai’s real estate market has shown signs of strain amid these tensions. Real-estate transaction volumes in the UAE fell 37% year-on-year in the first 12 days of March, and 49% month-on-month, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated in a note published this week.

Some properties are already being offered at big discounts, ​with price cuts of 12-15%, according to some real estate agents and messages on social media that Reuters reviewed.
 
For instance, a seller was looking for ​a "quick sale" for a property close to the Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - a message shared by an agent read. The ⁠seller was looking for $650,000, down about 12% from a previous price of $735,000 "due to the current situation". 

Public Reaction

The video quickly went viral, generating a mix of humour, sarcasm, and criticism. Social media users questioned the ethics of leveraging conflict for commercial gain. "Submarine ki parking milegi ? 💀" One of the users commented. Another commented: "why would anybody buy property here."

The incident has become a talking point online, not only for its unusual sales pitch but also for highlighting how modern real estate marketing is evolving, sometimes controversially, in its bid to capture attention.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversial Dubai property promotion about?

A Dubai realtor is promoting luxury villas by highlighting their direct view of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting buyers can monitor geopolitical tensions from their homes.

How has the Dubai real estate market been affected by regional tensions?

Real estate transaction volumes in the UAE have fallen significantly, with some properties being offered at discounts of 12-15%.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Asia Conflict US Iran War Strait Of Homruz Dubai Realtor Abubakar Siddiq US Israeli Strike Iran
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React
'Buy Villa With Strait Of Hormuz View': Dubai Realtor’s Pitch Goes Viral; Netizens React
Trending
‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman,’ Claims Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit
‘Was Offered Rs 50 Lakh To Sleep With Businessman,’ Claims Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit
Trending
NYT Mocked Over ‘NATO’ Headline Error; Trump Calls It A ‘Very Interesting Mistake’
NYT Mocked Over ‘NATO’ Headline Error; Trump Calls It A ‘Very Interesting Mistake’
Trending
‘Trump Dead’ Is Trending Online. But Why?
‘Trump Dead’ Is Trending Online. But Why?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
Middle East War: US–Iran Ceasefire Proposal Faces Early Roadblocks
Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget