Inspired By Empire State Proposal, Bihar Couple Climbs Power Tower; Police Intervene | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar couple climbed electricity tower, mimicking a viral proposal stunt.

Inspired by a Russian duo, locals alerted police, who intervened safely.

Couple warned against risky trends; authorities cautioned against dangerous acts.

A couple from Bihar landed in trouble after allegedly attempting to recreate a viral proposal stunt inspired by a Russian pair who recently climbed New York's Empire State Building. Their risky act, carried out on an electricity transmission tower, drew the attention of locals, who alerted the police before the situation could turn dangerous. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media, triggering widespread reactions. While the couple escaped unharmed, authorities used the episode to caution people against copying hazardous internet trends, stressing that chasing viral moments should never come at the cost of personal safety or public risk.

Viral Proposal Stunt Recreated

The incident came to light after a video shared on X by @UrsVinodhDHFM showed a couple attempting to climb a high-voltage transmission tower in Bihar. The post suggested they were trying to imitate the now-viral proposal staged by Russian couple Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus atop New York's Empire State Building. The original proposal had attracted global attention after the duo, dressed in black outfits with their faces covered, climbed the iconic skyscraper without authorisation before getting engaged at the top.

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Police Stop Tower Climb

According to Republic World, residents who witnessed the Bihar couple climbing the transmission tower informed the police. Officers reached the spot promptly and convinced the pair to climb down safely before the situation escalated. The couple was reportedly warned about the severe dangers posed by high-voltage electricity infrastructure and advised against attempting similar acts in future. No injuries were reported during the rescue.

Authorities Warn Against Copying Viral Trends

The incident has once again highlighted the growing influence of social media challenges and viral stunts. As reported by Republic World, authorities urged people, particularly youngsters, not to imitate risky online content for attention or entertainment. Meanwhile, the Russian couple behind the Empire State Building proposal are reportedly facing multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, following their unauthorised climb.

While the Bihar incident ended without casualties, officials hope it serves as a reminder that internet fame is never worth risking lives. Authorities continue to urge people to enjoy viral content responsibly rather than attempt dangerous stunts.