‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Woman Claims She Found Fungus Inside Amul Yoghurt, Seeks FSSAI Action

A woman has claimed that her daughter consumed Amul yoghurt from a pack that had fungus, despite being well within its expiry date. Ruchi Kokcha shared photos on X (formerly Twitter) of the contaminated product and asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take note and necessary action.

‘Fungus Inside Amul Yoghurt’

“Absolutely disgusting to see fungus inside Amul Fruit yoghurt,” wrote the woman while sharing the photos on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “My daughter peeled half of the cover and had some of the yoghurt. When she removed the entire top cover, we were shocked to see fungus on it. The expiry date is 11/03/26, and yet the contents of the pack are contaminated.”

“FSSAI, please note and take action,” she urged the food safety department.

One of the pictures she shared shows the yoghurt packaging with the expiry date clearly visible. Another photo appears to show a dark fungal patch on the peel. The third shows both the container and its peel kept side by side.

‘Food Safety A Joke In India’

In a follow-up post, she questioned the state of food safety in India. “Food safety is a joke in India. Fungus inside Amul fruit yoghurt. Who is responsible, FSSAI?” She also posted a video explaining the situation and asking who would take responsibility.

“I bought this Amul fruit yoghurt, and the expiry date is March 11. So, it is still well in date. When I peeled the cover, I saw there was a fungal patch on the top. We peeled half of it and had some of the contents of this contaminated pack, but when we removed the full cover to eat it fully, we saw this fungus on the top cover,” the woman explained in the video.

She added that she was particularly worried because her daughter had consumed most of the yoghurt before the fungus was noticed.

She added, “The entire pack must be contaminated, and I’m really concerned because my daughter had more than half of the pack. I really want to ask who is responsible for it, and if something happened to people who eat such contaminated food by a good company like Amul, who would be responsible?”

We have reached out to Amul by email for a comment. This article will be updated if and when we receive a response.

The company’s customer care has dropped a comment on the woman’s post. The company said that they are “concerned to know about her experience” and asked her to share details with them to help them investigate the case.

“We're concerned to know about your experience. Please DM us your contact number, residential address, along with the pin code and the name of the outlet where you purchased the product so we can investigate this further,” read the comment by Amul4Customer on Kokcha’s post.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post, since being shared on February 13, has garnered over two lakh views and counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. A sealed yoghurt pack showing fungus well before the expiry date points to a serious lapse in quality control and food safety. Amul must urgently investigate this batch and ensure such contaminated products never reach consumers, especially when a child’s health is at risk. We urge FSSAI to take immediate cognisance of this complaint, conduct a proper inspection, and initiate strict action as per food safety norms. Food safety is not negotiable. Accountability and transparency are the bare minimum expected,” read a comment.

Another added, “If not refrigerated, fungus would form, right! No point in tagging Amul, question the guy who is selling it!”

“Usually, the fungus is at the bottom. So most people don't even see it or eat it. Tip is to open every pack right after delivery and flip the contents to check right at the bottom for fungus,” said a third.

A fourth posted, “This suggests recurring quality lapses, potentially tied to supply chain vulnerabilities in India's dairy sector. Most probably refrigeration issues during transport or storage.”

“Food safety is a joke in this country,” read yet another comment.