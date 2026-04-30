Are You Still Paying For YouTube Premium Just For Picture-In-Picture? You May Not Have To

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTube picture-in-picture now available globally for free users.

Feature limited to long-form, non-music content outside U.S.

Non-Premium users can multitask while watching videos.

YouTube is rolling out its picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to a wider audience, making it available to non-Premium users across the world. Until now, the feature was limited to users in the United States and those with a Premium subscription. The expansion covers both iOS and Android devices, and applies to long-form, non-music content.

YouTube says the changes will roll out in the coming months, broadening access to a feature that many users outside the U.S. have been waiting for.

What Is YouTube's Picture-In-Picture Feature And How Does It Work?

Picture-in-picture is a mode that shrinks a video into a small floating window, allowing users to continue watching while using other apps on their device.

To activate it, users simply swipe up to exit the YouTube app, and the video automatically shifts into a small player that can be moved anywhere on the screen.

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The feature has been available in the U.S. for free users and to Premium subscribers globally for some time now, so those groups will see no change in how they access it.

Who Gets Access To PiP And What Are The Limitations?

The global rollout applies specifically to non-Premium users, but comes with a notable restriction: it only covers long-form, non-music content. So if you were hoping to float a music video or a short clip while scrolling through other apps, that will not be possible unless you are a Premium subscriber.



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Premium Lite members will be able to use PiP for long-form, non-music content, which stays the same as before. Full Premium members retain the broadest access, with PiP working across both music and non-music content.

The expansion signals YouTube's gradual move toward offering select features beyond its paid tier, though music content remains a perk exclusive to Premium subscribers. No specific date has been given beyond the "coming months" timeline mentioned by the platform.

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