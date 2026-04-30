Picture-in-picture shrinks a video into a small floating window, letting you watch while using other apps. Simply swipe up from the YouTube app to activate it.
Are You Still Paying For YouTube Premium Just For Picture-In-Picture? You May Not Have To
YouTube's popular picture-in-picture mode is no longer just for Premium subscribers. Free users across iOS and Android are finally getting access, with one key restriction.
- YouTube picture-in-picture now available globally for free users.
- Feature limited to long-form, non-music content outside U.S.
- Non-Premium users can multitask while watching videos.
YouTube is rolling out its picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to a wider audience, making it available to non-Premium users across the world. Until now, the feature was limited to users in the United States and those with a Premium subscription. The expansion covers both iOS and Android devices, and applies to long-form, non-music content.
YouTube says the changes will roll out in the coming months, broadening access to a feature that many users outside the U.S. have been waiting for.
What Is YouTube's Picture-In-Picture Feature And How Does It Work?
Picture-in-picture is a mode that shrinks a video into a small floating window, allowing users to continue watching while using other apps on their device.
To activate it, users simply swipe up to exit the YouTube app, and the video automatically shifts into a small player that can be moved anywhere on the screen.
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The feature has been available in the U.S. for free users and to Premium subscribers globally for some time now, so those groups will see no change in how they access it.
Who Gets Access To PiP And What Are The Limitations?
The global rollout applies specifically to non-Premium users, but comes with a notable restriction: it only covers long-form, non-music content. So if you were hoping to float a music video or a short clip while scrolling through other apps, that will not be possible unless you are a Premium subscriber.
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Premium Lite members will be able to use PiP for long-form, non-music content, which stays the same as before. Full Premium members retain the broadest access, with PiP working across both music and non-music content.
The expansion signals YouTube's gradual move toward offering select features beyond its paid tier, though music content remains a perk exclusive to Premium subscribers. No specific date has been given beyond the "coming months" timeline mentioned by the platform.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is YouTube's picture-in-picture (PiP) feature?
Who can now use YouTube's picture-in-picture feature globally?
Non-Premium YouTube users worldwide can now access the PiP feature. This expansion applies to both iOS and Android devices.
Are there any restrictions on the new global PiP rollout for non-Premium users?
Yes, the feature is limited to long-form, non-music content for free users. Music videos and short clips will only work with a Premium subscription.
Will YouTube Premium Lite users see any changes to PiP?
No, Premium Lite members can still use PiP for long-form, non-music content, which is the same as before. Full Premium members have the broadest access.