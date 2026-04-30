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HomeGamingTake-Two's CEO Finally Opens Up About GTA 6 Pricing: What To Expect

Take-Two's CEO Finally Opens Up About GTA 6 Pricing: What To Expect

Take-Two's CEO says GTA 6 won't be priced to squeeze players; he wants buyers to feel the cost was fair for what they got. Here's what he said at a private industry event.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CEO Zelnick prioritizes player value over higher GTA 6 pricing.
  • Game pricing hasn't kept pace with inflation; value is key.
  • Take-Two aims for GTA 6 to be spectacular entertainment.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the long-standing question around Grand Theft Auto 6's pricing at iicon, a new conference for video game executives. While he stopped short of confirming an exact price, Zelnick pushed back against the idea of a super-premium price point, which had been a topic of speculation for some time. 

His comments suggested the company is more focused on making sure players feel the price is fair rather than chasing a higher price tag. GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

What Did Zelnick Say About GTA 6 Pricing?

Speaking at the conference, Zelnick made clear that value perception matters more to Take-Two than squeezing extra dollars out of consumers.

"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery," Zelnick said. "How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

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He also noted that game pricing has actually become cheaper relative to inflation over the years, pointing to the fact that major releases have been priced at $60, or at most $70, for well over a decade, even as the wider economy has seen higher inflation.

"If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at... how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."

How Is Take-Two Measuring The Success Of GTA 6?

Beyond pricing, Zelnick admitted he is "terrified" of the question of how to measure GTA 6's success. He said the focus remains on building a standout experience rather than worrying about performance metrics.

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"What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history - and it's a pretty daunting challenge. If we do that, and if we're of service to our customers, then the upside will take care of itself."

He also added a lighter note, saying he does "think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19."

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick say about Grand Theft Auto 6 pricing?

Zelnick stated that value perception is more important than a super-premium price. Consumers need to feel the game is amazing and the price charged was fair for what they received.

Has game pricing increased with inflation?

Zelnick noted that game pricing has become cheaper relative to inflation over the years. Major releases have stayed at $60 or $70 for over a decade despite economic inflation.

How does Take-Two measure the success of Grand Theft Auto 6?

Take-Two focuses on building a spectacular and standout entertainment experience. Zelnick believes that if they achieve this and serve their customers, the success will follow naturally.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA 6 GTA VI TECHNOLOGY
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