X Platform Crashes Worldwide: Thousands Unable To Access Social Media

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced widespread outages on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, affecting thousands of users across multiple countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. According to outage-monitoring website Downdetector, more than 28,000 users reported issues accessing the platform by mid-morning, with many unable to load feeds or log in. The disruptions were noted soon after the platform's owner, Elon Musk, announced plans to publish the algorithmic code for X's news feed and advertising systems in a bid to increase transparency. Musk said the code would be made open source and updated regularly to explain how posts are recommended to users.

Users Face Major Platform Disruptions

Reports indicate that users encountered problems with core features such as timeline loading, posting, and direct messaging. Outages began early in the day and peaked as more users experienced access errors. At the time of reporting, X had not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage. Outages on platforms like X can be related to technical faults, server issues or problems with underlying internet infrastructure, though specifics for this incident have yet to be confirmed.

X Experiences Repeated Global Outages

This is not the first time X has faced widespread downtime. In November 2025, the platform experienced a similar global outage affecting tens of thousands of users, with issues lasting several hours. Such repeated disruptions highlight ongoing technical challenges amid efforts to scale the platform. Tuesday’s outage comes shortly after owner Elon Musk announced plans to make X’s algorithmic code open source, aiming to increase transparency in content recommendations and ad systems.