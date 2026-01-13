Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
X Platform Crashes Worldwide: Thousands Unable To Access Social Media

X, formerly Twitter, faced global outages on January 13, affecting thousands as users struggled to access timelines, post, or message.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced widespread outages on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, affecting thousands of users across multiple countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. According to outage-monitoring website Downdetector, more than 28,000 users reported issues accessing the platform by mid-morning, with many unable to load feeds or log in. The disruptions were noted soon after the platform's owner, Elon Musk, announced plans to publish the algorithmic code for X's news feed and advertising systems in a bid to increase transparency. Musk said the code would be made open source and updated regularly to explain how posts are recommended to users.

Users Face Major Platform Disruptions

Reports indicate that users encountered problems with core features such as timeline loading, posting, and direct messaging. Outages began early in the day and peaked as more users experienced access errors. At the time of reporting, X had not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage. Outages on platforms like X can be related to technical faults, server issues or problems with underlying internet infrastructure, though specifics for this incident have yet to be confirmed.

X Experiences Repeated Global Outages

This is not the first time X has faced widespread downtime. In November 2025, the platform experienced a similar global outage affecting tens of thousands of users, with issues lasting several hours. Such repeated disruptions highlight ongoing technical challenges amid efforts to scale the platform. Tuesday’s outage comes shortly after owner Elon Musk announced plans to make X’s algorithmic code open source, aiming to increase transparency in content recommendations and ad systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did X (formerly Twitter) experience widespread outages?

X experienced widespread outages on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the platform.

What were the main issues users faced during the X outage?

Users encountered problems with core features like timeline loading, posting, and direct messaging. Many were unable to load feeds or log in.

Has X experienced outages before?

Yes, X has faced similar global outages before. In November 2025, a widespread outage affected tens of thousands of users for several hours.

Was the outage related to Elon Musk's announcement about the algorithmic code?

The outage occurred shortly after Elon Musk announced plans to make X's algorithmic code open source. However, X had not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage at the time of reporting.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
