Home Cities 'Rasmalai, Lungi & Threats': Election Rhetoric Hits New Low In Maharashtra BMC Polls

From “Rasmalai” to inflammatory slogans, the campaign has raised concerns about political decorum ahead of voting on January 15.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
As municipal elections in Maharashtra approach, campaigning for 29 municipal bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has drawn criticism for repeated violations of political decorum. Voting is scheduled for January 15, with campaigning officially ending at 5 pm on January 13. The controversy erupted when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray referred to former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai as “Rasmalai” during a rally in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray’s Comments Trigger Backlash

He said, “A Rasmalai had come to Mumbai from Tamil Nadu,” and questioned Annamalai’s presence in the state, asking, “What connection do you have here that you came here?” Thackeray also raised the slogan, “Remove the lungi, play it…”, sparking widespread criticism. Following these comments, several MNS workers reportedly issued threats against Annamalai, including warnings of physical harm. Annamalai responded defiantly, stating, “I will come to Mumbai and cut off your leg if I have the courage,” questioning the authority of Raj Thackeray or Aditya Thackeray to make such threats.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana also criticised local BJP leaders over Annamalai’s statements. It described Annamalai as a “beggar BJP leader from Tamil Nadu” and accused him of being disconnected from Maharashtra, calling his remarks a display of impotence. Authorities and political observers have expressed concern that such vitriolic language undermines democratic norms. With 1,700 candidates contesting 227 seats in the BMC elections, the campaign period has highlighted the need for maintaining decorum in political discourse.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue highlighted by the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra?

The campaigning for municipal elections, including the BMC, has faced criticism for repeated violations of political decorum and the use of vitriolic language.

What specific comments by Raj Thackeray sparked controversy?

Raj Thackeray referred to former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai as 'Rasmalai' and questioned his presence in Maharashtra, also using a provocative slogan.

How did K. Annamalai respond to the threats?

Annamalai responded defiantly, stating he would come to Mumbai and issue a physical threat, questioning the authority of those making threats against him.

How has the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece reacted to the situation?

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana criticized local BJP leaders and described K. Annamalai as a 'beggar BJP leader from Tamil Nadu' with disconnected remarks.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
