Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMark Ruffalo Calls Trump The ‘Worst Human Being’ At Golden Globes While Honouring Renee Good

Mark Ruffalo Calls Trump The ‘Worst Human Being’ At Golden Globes While Honouring Renee Good

Mark Ruffalo used his Golden Globes platform to protest ICE policies and criticise Donald Trump as ‘the worst human being’ while honouring Renee Good with a ‘Be Good’ pin.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo recently attended the Golden Globes as a nominee for his performance in HBO’s ‘Task’, but he wasn’t feeling entirely celebratory.

The actor called out the US President Donald Trump and said he couldn’t b******* when it came to how “not normal” it is to attend a glitzy awards ceremony just days after the death of Renee Good.

The actor was one of several celebrities wearing a “Be Good” pin to honor Good, who was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, reports ‘Variety’.

“It’s for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered”, Ruffalo said about wearing the pin before calling out J.D. Vance and other political figures who defended the shooting as self-defense. “We have a vice president who is lying about what’s happening. We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. (Trump) is telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality”.

Nodding to Trump telling The New York Times that “my own morality” and “my own mind” are his only limits when it comes to global power.

He told ‘USA Today’, “The guy is a convicted felon. He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble. So this is for (Renee). This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country, and what I’m seeing here happening is not America”.

 

When asked why it was important to send a political message while attending the Globes, Ruffalo answered, “Listen, I want to pretend like this, I want to be here to celebrate, and I am here to celebrate, and I’m proud to have a Golden Globe nomination. But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don’t know how I could be quiet, and I’m feeling a little sick, so it’s hard to BS right now”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mark Ruffalo Golden Globes Be Good Pin Renee Good Tribute Mark Ruffalo Slams Trump 2026 Golden Globe Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Advertisement

Videos

India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
BMC Elections: Pawar’s Party to Contest Alone, Warns of Growing Money Power in Civic Polls
Maharashtra Civic Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Bike Rally in Nagpur on Final Day of Campaigning
Delhi News: Firing Outside Gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra: High-Stakes BMC Elections as Campaigning Ends Ahead of January 15 Voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget