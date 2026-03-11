26% Learners, 60% Coding Jobs: Women Are Moving Into Core Tech Roles

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New data from skilling platform Masai highlights a gradual shift in how women are entering the technology workforce. Conversations around women in tech have long focused on access to education and training. However, the latest figures suggest the discussion is now moving toward the depth of roles women are securing after completing courses. The data shows that many women are moving directly into core coding and software development jobs rather than support functions.

While participation is increasing across cities and age groups, the numbers also show differences in pay levels and representation in leadership roles.

What Roles Are Women Graduates Taking In The Technology Sector?

According to Masai’s placement data, women make up 26% of the platform’s active learner base, which equals 7,206 students. A large share of those who secured jobs have moved into core software development roles.

About 32% of women graduates have taken up Software Development Engineer positions. Another 31% are working in MERN stack development roles. Around 16% have entered tech-agnostic roles, while 12% have moved into data analytics.

Smaller shares of graduates have chosen other fields. Around 4% have taken up software testing roles, while artificial intelligence and digital marketing account for 2% each.

Overall, the numbers show that more than 60% of placements are concentrated in mainstream coding tracks. Hiring has come from both large IT services firms and smaller technology companies. Recruiters include Infosys and Sopra Steria, along with companies such as QSpiders, Stratogent, MercuryAI and Bizotic.

How Do Salary And Participation Levels Differ Across Cities And Age Groups?

The data also highlights differences based on location. Women placed in metro cities report an average cost to the company of Rs 3.24 lakh per annum. This drops to Rs 2.85 lakh in Tier 1 cities.

In smaller towns, the numbers decline further. Average salaries stand at Rs 2.53 lakh in Tier 2 cities, Rs 2.40 lakh in Tier 3 towns and Rs 2.35 lakh in Tier 4 locations. The pattern suggests that opportunities are expanding beyond metros, though pay differences remain.

The age profile of learners shows that 49% are between 20 and 25 years old, while 26.51% fall in the 25 to 30 age group. Around 13% are above 30, including career returners and those looking for a career shift.

At the time of placement, 39.15% of women were already employed, while 60.85% were not working. Women cited structural challenges such as family responsibilities, pregnancy, relocation limits and financial pressures. Within Masai, women hold 16% of leadership roles, with 12% in senior positions.