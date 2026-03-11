Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnology26% Learners, 60% Coding Jobs: Women Are Moving Into Core Tech Roles

26% Learners, 60% Coding Jobs: Women Are Moving Into Core Tech Roles

Women account for 26% of learners on Masai, and most are entering developer roles. Yet salary levels still vary widely by city, and only 16% hold leadership positions within the organisation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New data from skilling platform Masai highlights a gradual shift in how women are entering the technology workforce. Conversations around women in tech have long focused on access to education and training. However, the latest figures suggest the discussion is now moving toward the depth of roles women are securing after completing courses. The data shows that many women are moving directly into core coding and software development jobs rather than support functions. 

While participation is increasing across cities and age groups, the numbers also show differences in pay levels and representation in leadership roles.

What Roles Are Women Graduates Taking In The Technology Sector?

According to Masai’s placement data, women make up 26% of the platform’s active learner base, which equals 7,206 students. A large share of those who secured jobs have moved into core software development roles.

About 32% of women graduates have taken up Software Development Engineer positions. Another 31% are working in MERN stack development roles. Around 16% have entered tech-agnostic roles, while 12% have moved into data analytics.

Smaller shares of graduates have chosen other fields. Around 4% have taken up software testing roles, while artificial intelligence and digital marketing account for 2% each.

Overall, the numbers show that more than 60% of placements are concentrated in mainstream coding tracks. Hiring has come from both large IT services firms and smaller technology companies. Recruiters include Infosys and Sopra Steria, along with companies such as QSpiders, Stratogent, MercuryAI and Bizotic.

How Do Salary And Participation Levels Differ Across Cities And Age Groups?

The data also highlights differences based on location. Women placed in metro cities report an average cost to the company of Rs 3.24 lakh per annum. This drops to Rs 2.85 lakh in Tier 1 cities.

In smaller towns, the numbers decline further. Average salaries stand at Rs 2.53 lakh in Tier 2 cities, Rs 2.40 lakh in Tier 3 towns and Rs 2.35 lakh in Tier 4 locations. The pattern suggests that opportunities are expanding beyond metros, though pay differences remain.

The age profile of learners shows that 49% are between 20 and 25 years old, while 26.51% fall in the 25 to 30 age group. Around 13% are above 30, including career returners and those looking for a career shift.

At the time of placement, 39.15% of women were already employed, while 60.85% were not working. Women cited structural challenges such as family responsibilities, pregnancy, relocation limits and financial pressures. Within Masai, women hold 16% of leadership roles, with 12% in senior positions.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of tech roles are women graduates increasingly securing?

Women graduates are moving into core coding and software development jobs, with over 60% placed in mainstream coding tracks like Software Development Engineer and MERN stack development.

How do salaries for women in tech vary by location?

Salaries for women in tech are highest in metro cities (Rs 3.24 lakh p.a.) and decrease in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities, indicating geographical pay disparities.

What are some common structural challenges faced by women entering tech?

Women often cite challenges like family responsibilities, pregnancy, relocation limits, and financial pressures when seeking to enter or re-enter the tech workforce.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
26% Learners, 60% Coding Jobs: Women Are Moving Into Core Tech Roles
26% Learners, 60% Coding Jobs: Women Are Moving Into Core Tech Roles
Technology
Apple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could
Apple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could
Technology
Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Finally, A Compact Android Flagship With 'Better-Than-Pro' Battery
Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Finally, A Compact Android Flagship With 'Better-Than-Pro' Battery
Technology
When Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Launch? Check The Leaked Release Date
When Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Launch? Check The Leaked Release Date
Advertisement

Videos

Energy Alert: LPG Supply Secured Amid Middle East Conflict; Mumbai & Chandigarh Face Local Shortages
LPG Supply Alert: Bengaluru Faces Commercial Cylinder Shortage Amid Middle East Crisis
Breaking News: BJP MP Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of “undermining India” at AI Summit
Lok Sabha Update: Owaisi raises constitutional objections during Speaker no-confidence debate
Breaking: No vacancy yet in Speaker’s office; no-confidence motion formally admitted in LS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget