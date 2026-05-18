NYT Connections Answers (May 18): Puzzle #1071 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle featured tricky word groupings and themes.

One group tested homophones (same sound, different meaning).

Another required knowledge of Major League Baseball teams.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Monday, May 18 puzzle, and it was far from an easy start to the week. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and this one had some sneaky twists. Some words looked almost the same, some sounded the same, and others needed sports knowledge to crack.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s board left you confused, here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players need to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one common theme.

At first, it sounds simple. But the game is full of tricky words that can fit into more than one idea. That’s what makes it challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. After your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a color based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups test your spelling, some test your sound recognition, and some make you think in a completely different way. That’s why Connections can be both fun and frustrating.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 18)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Same word, different story.

Green hint: Breaking point.

Blue hint: Team members.

Purple hint: Fruity rearrangements.

Extra hints:

One set relies on pronunciation.

The letters in one set need to be rearranged.

One word from each group to help you more:

Yellow: Pear

Green: Pop

Blue: Twin

Purple: Earp

If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for May 18:

Yellow (Homophones): Pair, Pare, Pear, Père

Green (Rupture): Blow, Crack, Pop, Split

Blue (MLB Player): Padre, Red, Royal, Twin

Purple (Fruit Anagrams): Cheap, Earp, Lump, Wiki

Today’s puzzle was definitely not an easy Monday challenge. The yellow group played with words that sound the same but have different meanings. The green group was about things breaking or bursting, which was easier to spot.

The blue group was tricky because it needed some knowledge of Major League Baseball team names. The purple group was also sneaky, as players had to rearrange letters to spot fruit names hidden inside the words.

This one had a little bit of everything: sound, sports, spelling, and wordplay, making it one of the tougher Connections puzzles in recent days.