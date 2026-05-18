Wordle Answer Today (May 18): Puzzle #1794 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Today's Wordle, May 18, featured a five-letter word.

Clues included starting with 'L', ending with 'H'.

The word 'LOATH' signifies extreme unwillingness.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Monday, May 18, with another fun but tricky puzzle. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day, making them think carefully before each guess. Some people play to test their word skills, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a little tricky because the clue pointed toward a strong feeling. Many players came close, but some needed a little extra help. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give useful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and exciting every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

Extremely unwilling.

The word begins with L.

It ends with H.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “float” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players a strong chance to solve the puzzle without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (May 18)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: LOATH.

The word “loath” means being very unwilling or not wanting to do something at all. It shows strong hesitation. For example, someone may be loath to go somewhere alone or do something they do not enjoy.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another Wordle and another chance to keep your streak going.