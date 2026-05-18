Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPune Beauty Parlour Owner Emerges As Key Link In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe

Pune Beauty Parlour Owner Emerges As Key Link In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe

The beautician was arrested on May 14 along with retired teacher P V Kulkarni. Both were sent to 10 days of CBI custody beginning May 16.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 18 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Beautician allegedly linked students to educators for paper leaks.
  • NTA expert accused of leaking NEET papers for money.
  • Accused allegedly charged students ₹10 lakh each for leaks.
  • CBI suspects a larger organized network behind leak.

A 46-year-old beautician from Pune has allegedly emerged as a crucial link in the CBI investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case. According to sources, she allegedly connected students searching for tuition teachers with educators from reputed schools and later used those contacts to circulate the leaked examination paper, which eventually led to the cancellation of the exam.

The accused, identified as Manisha Waghmare, runs a beauty parlour in Pune’s Sukhsagar Nagar area. She was arrested on May 14 along with retired teacher P V Kulkarni. Both were sent to 10 days of CBI custody beginning May 16.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Sunday granted the agency 14-day custody of another accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (57), who was allegedly part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) question-setting panel for NEET-UG 2026. Investigators have described her as one of the alleged masterminds behind the leak.

NTA Expert Allegedly Leaked Question Papers For Money

While seeking custody of Mandhare, the CBI told the court that she had allegedly leaked exam papers to selected candidates in return for large sums of money.

According to investigators, Mandhare, who was arrested in Pune on May 15, had full access to the Botany and Zoology question papers as part of her role with the NTA panel.

The agency alleged that she conspired with co-accused Manisha Waghmare and Prahlad Vittal Rao Kulkarni and shared examination-related content with select students for financial gain.

CBI officials claimed that after learning about Mandhare’s involvement in setting the question paper, Waghmare allegedly devised a plan with her to sell the leaked papers to students willing to pay.

Students Allegedly Charged Around ₹10 Lakh Each

Sources said investigators found that Waghmare was already in contact with several students because many had approached her for tuition-related assistance.

She allegedly struck deals worth nearly ₹10 lakh per student. Of this amount, around ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh was allegedly to be shared among Waghmare, Mandhare, and Kulkarni.

Investigators believe Waghmare arranged four to five students and later discussed the plan with an old friend, Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande. Lokhande then allegedly contacted Shubham Khairnar, who operated a counselling business in Nashik.

Khairnar became the first accused to be arrested, just hours after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled last Tuesday.

According to sources, Lokhande allegedly received the leaked NEET paper from Waghmare and passed it to Khairnar, who then circulated PDF copies to Gurugram resident Yash Yadav and others in Jaipur. Yadav has also been arrested in connection with the case.

CBI Suspects Larger Conspiracy

During Sunday’s hearing, the CBI told the court that the investigation was still at an early but crucial stage and hinted at the possibility of a wider organised network behind the paper leak.

The agency said more accused are yet to be identified and arrested, and custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the full conspiracy and recover additional evidence linked to the racket.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Drone Attack Hits UAE Nuclear Power Plant Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Manisha Waghmare and what is her alleged role in the NEET-UG paper leak case?

Manisha Waghmare, a beautician from Pune, is accused of connecting students with educators and then using those contacts to circulate the leaked NEET-UG exam paper for financial gain.

What was Manisha Gurunath Mandhare's alleged role in the NEET-UG paper leak?

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, part of the NTA's question-setting panel, allegedly leaked Botany and Zoology question papers to selected candidates for large sums of money.

How much were students allegedly charged for the leaked NEET-UG papers?

Students were allegedly charged around ₹10 lakh each. A portion of this was to be shared among the accused, Waghmare, Mandhare, and Kulkarni.

What is the CBI's suspicion regarding the NEET-UG paper leak?

The CBI suspects a larger conspiracy and an organized network behind the paper leak. They believe more accused are yet to be identified and arrested.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune News NEET UG Paper Leak NEET UG Probe Beautician NEET Probe
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pune Beauty Parlour Owner Emerges As Key Link In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe
Pune Beauty Parlour Owner Emerges As Key Link In NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe
India
'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Facility, Urges Restraint
'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
India
‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence
‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence
India
Rahul Gandhi chose petty politics over future of 22 lakh students: BJP slams Cong leader
Rahul Gandhi chose petty politics over future of 22 lakh students: BJP slams Cong leader
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Drone Attack Hits UAE Nuclear Power Plant Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Breaking News: Another Woman Dies Due to Kidney Failure in Kota Medical College
Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Sasaram-Patna Passenger Train
Breaking News: PM Modi Honoured With Sweden’s Highest Civilian Award
Breaking News: Donald Trump Shares AI War Video Targeting Iran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget