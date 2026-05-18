Why iPhone 18 Pro Might Be Worth The Wait Over iPhone 17 Pro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island.

New color options like dark cherry and sky blue are expected.

Expect upgraded display, variable aperture camera, and powerful A20 Pro chip.

iPhone 18 Leaks: If you are still deciding between the iPhone 17 Pro and waiting for the next one, you are not alone. The moment Apple releases a new iPhone, speculation about the next generation begins almost immediately. Right now, there is already a fair amount of buzz building around the iPhone 18 Pro series. Analysts and leakers have been pointing at possible changes across design, performance, cameras and battery life.

Based on what has surfaced so far, the iPhone 18 Pro may not be the dramatic all-screen redesign some were expecting, but it still looks like a meaningful step forward.

Will The iPhone 18 Pro Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island?

One of the more notable visual changes being tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro is a reduction in Dynamic Island size. Multiple leaks, including CAD renders and mock-ups shared online, suggest Apple could shrink the pill-shaped cut-out by nearly 35%.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Could Come With An 'Aggressive' Price Tag: Here's Why

Earlier reports had pointed to under-display Face ID technology, but more recent leaks suggest that it may not be ready in time. Apple may simply go with a smaller Dynamic Island for now, with some reports suggesting the full redesign could be pushed to the iPhone 19 series.

On colours, leaked images linked to third-party suppliers suggest Apple is testing finishes like dark cherry, sky blue, silver and dark grey, according to reports from Macworld and Chinese social media leaks. The dark cherry shade is said to carry a slight purple tint.

What Upgrades Are Expected In Cameras, Battery And Performance?

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature updated LTPO+ display technology, said to be more power-efficient than current panels, along with variable aperture control for the main camera.

ALSO READ: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh In India: Here's Why

The A20 Pro chip, reportedly built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process, could bring around 15% faster performance and up to 30% better efficiency. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to pack a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. Apple is widely expected to unveil the lineup in September 2026.

