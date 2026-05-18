WhatsApp Is Testing 'After Reading' Timer That Wipes Your Message The Second It's Read

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp beta adds

New timer deletes messages after recipient opens them.

Existing timers delete messages after a set period.

WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp has introduced a new timer option for disappearing messages called "After Reading," and it works differently from the existing timed options. Rather than deleting a message after a fixed period from when it was sent, this feature ties the countdown to when the recipient actually opens and reads it.

The update is rolling out to beta testers on both iOS and Android, giving users more control over how long their messages stick around in a conversation.

How Does WhatsApp's After-Reading Timer Work?

The "After Reading" option appears when users set up disappearing messages in a chat. Once a recipient opens the conversation, a countdown begins, and when it expires, the message is removed from their device. The sender's copy also disappears, but after a set period from when the message was sent, not when it was read.

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Beta testers currently have three countdown options to choose from: 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours. One detail worth noting is what happens if the recipient never opens the message at all - in that case, WhatsApp automatically deletes it after 24 hours, regardless.

What Makes This Different From Existing Disappearing Message Options?

WhatsApp already had disappearing messages before this, but those worked on a fixed timer from the moment a message was sent, whether or not the other person ever read it. The "After Reading" update shifts that logic, making the deletion window dependent on the recipient's action rather than a set clock.

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This gives the sender more assurance that a message will not sit unread and persist indefinitely. At the same time, if someone never reads the message, the 24-hour automatic deletion still ensures it does not linger forever.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers on both Android and iOS, and has not been rolled out to all users yet.

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