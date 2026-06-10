Why Is Indian Government Blocking Elon Musk's Starlink? The Answer Starts With The Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India withheld Starlink's commercial approvals citing national security concerns.

Officials questioned Starlink's ability to ensure compliance with regulations.

The hold also delays India's broader satellite-spectrum pricing proposal.

India has put the brakes on approvals needed for Elon Musk's Starlink to begin commercial operations in the country. Security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs have withheld final clearances for the satellite internet service, raising questions about the government's ability to control a US-based communications provider during periods of geopolitical tension.

The hold comes after reports that Starlink terminals were used during the Iran conflict, despite the service not being licensed there, which has deepened concerns among Indian officials about the company's compliance with national security requirements.

Why Is India Holding Back Starlink's Security Clearance?

This clearance has been kept pending even though Starlink obtained a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in India nearly a year ago.

That licence allowed the company to prepare for operations and enter commercial agreements, but it did not amount to final approval to begin services, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Starlink had previously conducted security demonstrations before telecom authorities and a dedicated security review panel. However, Indian officials later sought additional clarifications and compliance measures.

The core concern, as per the report, is whether the company can guarantee adherence to India's security requirements given its global operations and US ownership.

How Is This Delay Affecting India's Satellite Communication Plans?

Beyond Starlink, the hold has also reportedly stalled a broader satellite-spectrum pricing proposal that is required for commercial satellite communication services across India. Bloomberg reported that while the Department of Telecommunications has finalised the framework, it has not yet been sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.

The development is particularly significant for SpaceX at a time when it is expected to price what could become the largest initial public offering in history, targeting a Nasdaq listing at a valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

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Starlink is central to the company's revenue growth story, making regulatory setbacks in major markets like India a matter of considerable weight. The Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Communications and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.