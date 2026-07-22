The Ultra is designed as a tablet replacement, featuring a larger display and advanced cameras. The Fold 8 is a compact, pocket-friendly device, acting more like a regular smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small? You'll Be A Winner No Matter What
Samsung's newest foldables take two very different paths: one chases ultimate performance, the other perfects portability. Here's how the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8 compare.
- Samsung launched Z Fold 8 Ultra and compact Z Fold 8.
- Ultra offers larger display, advanced cameras for productivity.
- Fold 8 prioritizes portability, practical display, identical performance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung has done something rather unusual this year. Instead of simply launching a better Fold, it has launched two very different interpretations of what a foldable phone should be. On one side sits the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: the biggest, brightest and most feature-packed Fold Samsung has ever built. On the other is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a surprisingly compact foldable that feels like it was designed for people who always found Fold phones a tad too bulky.
The interesting bit? Neither feels like a lesser version of the other. They simply solve different problems. Here's how they compare.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design: Tablet Replacement Vs Everyday Companion
If the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is built to replace your tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is designed to replace your regular smartphone. The Ultra impresses with its impossibly slim 4.1mm profile when unfolded and weighs 215g, making it remarkably light considering its large display.
The Fold 8, meanwhile, weighs just 201g and introduces a more compact form factor with a 5.5-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner display. It feels easier to slip into your pocket and far more comfortable during extended one-handed use.
ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra First Impressions: Titanium Flexes, The Crease Doesn't
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Display: Both Brilliant, Just Built Differently
Whichever Fold you pick, you're getting one of Samsung's best displays.
Both feature 3,000 nits peak brightness, Flex Titanium technology for reduced crease visibility and an anti-reflective coating. The Ultra edges ahead with its sharper 2504 × 2256 resolution and 422ppi, making it ideal for productivity and multitasking.
The Fold 8 counters with a wonderfully practical aspect ratio. Its 3:4 portrait layout feels tailor-made for reading articles and ebooks, while the 4:3 landscape format is fantastic for watching videos.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Camera: Ultra Gets The Flagship Treatment
The Ultra is the more photography-focused of the two. It packs Samsung's flagship 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto, along with APV Codec support for higher-quality video recording.
The Fold 8 keeps things simpler with 50MP wide and 50MP ultra-wide cameras, dual 10MP selfie cameras, and 8K video recording.Both also introduce My Fan Cam, Samsung's AI-powered subject tracking feature that automatically keeps your chosen person centred while recording.
ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impressions: Sorry Apple, Samsung Got There First
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Similarities
Performance is identical. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, so whether you're multitasking, gaming or editing videos, neither should leave you wanting more.
The Ultra carries a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery, while the Fold 8 packs a respectable 4,800mAh cell. Both support 45W wired charging, although only the Ultra supports 20W wireless charging.
Samsung has kept the AI experience largely consistent. Both devices get Galaxy AI features, while the Ultra additionally introduces Nudge, an intelligent assistant that creates reminders and calendar events from emails and chats. The Fold 8, meanwhile, focuses on camera intelligence with My Fan Cam, making it easier to capture moving subjects.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which One Suits You Better?
Go for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra if you:
- Want Samsung's most advanced foldable yet
- Prioritise cameras and photography
- Prefer the biggest display for multitasking
- Want the larger 5,000mAh battery
- Like having every flagship feature Samsung offers
Go for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if you:
- Prefer a lighter, pocket-friendly foldable
- Read a lot of books, articles and PDFs
- Want a Fold that feels closer to a regular smartphone
- Value portability as much as productivity
- Love the idea of a compact foldable without sacrificing flagship performance
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary distinction between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
Which foldable offers superior camera capabilities?
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the more photography-focused option. It includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.
Are there any performance differences between the two models?
No, performance is identical for both devices. They are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, ensuring consistent high performance.
Which model is more suitable for portability and one-handed use?
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is more suitable for portability. It's lighter at 201g and features a more compact form factor, making it comfortable for extended one-handed use.
How do their displays differ in resolution and aspect ratio?
The Ultra has a sharper 2504 x 2256 resolution, ideal for productivity. The Fold 8 offers a practical aspect ratio, with 3:4 for reading and 4:3 for videos.