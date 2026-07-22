Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Go Big Or Go Small?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung launched Z Fold 8 Ultra and compact Z Fold 8.

Ultra offers larger display, advanced cameras for productivity.

Fold 8 prioritizes portability, practical display, identical performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung has done something rather unusual this year. Instead of simply launching a better Fold, it has launched two very different interpretations of what a foldable phone should be. On one side sits the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: the biggest, brightest and most feature-packed Fold Samsung has ever built. On the other is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a surprisingly compact foldable that feels like it was designed for people who always found Fold phones a tad too bulky.

The interesting bit? Neither feels like a lesser version of the other. They simply solve different problems. Here's how they compare.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Design: Tablet Replacement Vs Everyday Companion

If the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is built to replace your tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is designed to replace your regular smartphone. The Ultra impresses with its impossibly slim 4.1mm profile when unfolded and weighs 215g, making it remarkably light considering its large display.

The Fold 8, meanwhile, weighs just 201g and introduces a more compact form factor with a 5.5-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner display. It feels easier to slip into your pocket and far more comfortable during extended one-handed use.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra First Impressions: Titanium Flexes, The Crease Doesn't

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Display: Both Brilliant, Just Built Differently

Whichever Fold you pick, you're getting one of Samsung's best displays.

Both feature 3,000 nits peak brightness, Flex Titanium technology for reduced crease visibility and an anti-reflective coating. The Ultra edges ahead with its sharper 2504 × 2256 resolution and 422ppi, making it ideal for productivity and multitasking.

The Fold 8 counters with a wonderfully practical aspect ratio. Its 3:4 portrait layout feels tailor-made for reading articles and ebooks, while the 4:3 landscape format is fantastic for watching videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Camera: Ultra Gets The Flagship Treatment

The Ultra is the more photography-focused of the two. It packs Samsung's flagship 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto, along with APV Codec support for higher-quality video recording.

The Fold 8 keeps things simpler with 50MP wide and 50MP ultra-wide cameras, dual 10MP selfie cameras, and 8K video recording.Both also introduce My Fan Cam, Samsung's AI-powered subject tracking feature that automatically keeps your chosen person centred while recording.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Impressions: Sorry Apple, Samsung Got There First

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Similarities

Performance is identical. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, so whether you're multitasking, gaming or editing videos, neither should leave you wanting more.

The Ultra carries a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery, while the Fold 8 packs a respectable 4,800mAh cell. Both support 45W wired charging, although only the Ultra supports 20W wireless charging.

Samsung has kept the AI experience largely consistent. Both devices get Galaxy AI features, while the Ultra additionally introduces Nudge, an intelligent assistant that creates reminders and calendar events from emails and chats. The Fold 8, meanwhile, focuses on camera intelligence with My Fan Cam, making it easier to capture moving subjects.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which One Suits You Better?

Go for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra if you:

Want Samsung's most advanced foldable yet

Prioritise cameras and photography

Prefer the biggest display for multitasking

Want the larger 5,000mAh battery

Like having every flagship feature Samsung offers

Go for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if you:

Prefer a lighter, pocket-friendly foldable

Read a lot of books, articles and PDFs

Want a Fold that feels closer to a regular smartphone

Value portability as much as productivity

Love the idea of a compact foldable without sacrificing flagship performance