Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive 60,000mAh battery provides reliable power for emergencies.

Charges multiple devices; features practical torch and ambient light.

Heavy build prioritizes rugged dependability, not casual portability.

Ubon PB-SX701 Bunker Series Review: Nowadays, every gadget claims to be "AI-powered". Even power banks are trying to sound smarter than they really are. Thankfully, the Ubon PB-SX701 Bunker Series skips the AI circus and instead asks a very simple question: What if your power bank simply refused to die? As always, we brought in our in-house AI reviewer, GennieGPT. Programmed to worship specification sheets, blindly trust marketing slides, and believe every "revolutionary innovation" ever announced. Unfortunately, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, GennieGPT has never actually carried a 60,000mAh brick inside a backpack.

That's where I come in. Let's begin.

ALSO READ: Asus Zenbook Duo (2026) Review: The Laptop Equivalent Of Doctor Strange, & I Can't Complain

Ubon PB-SX701 Bunker Series Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Massive 60,000mAh battery

Charges multiple devices simultaneously

Built-in camping torch and ambient light are genuinely useful

LED battery display is handy

Excellent emergency backup during power cuts

What Doesn't:

Heavy enough to make you question your life choices

22.5W charging feels conservative for a battery this massive

Definitely not something you'll casually throw into your sling bag

Not A Power Bank. A Portable Generator.

✨ GennieGPT: 60,000mAh!! That's enough power to charge EVERYTHING! You'll never need electricity again!

Shayak: No, this won't free you from the electricity grid. But yes, 60,000mAh is genuinely enormous. This isn't the sort of power bank you buy because your phone dies after Instagram reels. This is for people heading into the mountains, spending days outdoors, travelling long distances, or simply living in cities where the electricity department occasionally likes to play hide-and-seek.

Living in Noida lately, with rain-triggered power cuts becoming almost routine, I've found myself appreciating this far more than I expected. Suddenly, having a giant battery sitting on the desk doesn't feel excessive. It feels sensible.

✨ GennieGPT: Two USB ports! Two Type-C ports! Charge four devices together! Everyone wins!

Shayak: Surprisingly... yes. This is one of those moments where you're actually making sense.

Whether it's your phone, smartwatch, earbuds, tablet, or your friend's dying iPhone that's somehow always at 7%, the PB-SX701 can keep everyone alive simultaneously. The 22.5W PD and Quick Charge support won't break any charging speed records, but it's fast enough for most smartphones and significantly better than the painfully slow charging speeds many oversized power banks still ship with.

Would I have liked 45W? Absolutely. Does 22.5W get the job done? Also yes.

Built Like A Bunker... Literally.

✨ GennieGPT: Military-style design! Carrying strap! Adventure-ready! Extremely portable!

Shayak: You almost had me until "extremely portable." Portable? Technically. Comfortably? Not quite.

This thing is heavy. Really heavy. The carrying strap isn't there because it looks cool. It's there because your wrist will thank Ubon after carrying this around for a while.

If your version of travelling involves airport lounges and cafés, this might be overkill.

But if you're camping, hiking, road-tripping, or spending nights outdoors, the extra weight starts making sense. It's less like carrying a power bank and more like packing another piece of survival gear. Think less "MacBook charger" and more "SUV battery."

✨ GennieGPT: Hi-Beam Torch! Ambient Lighting! Brightness Modes! Camping perfection!

Shayak: Finally. A feature that isn't just marketing garnish. I expected the torch to be one of those things brands add because someone in a meeting thought it sounded useful. Turns out, it's actually useful.

The high-beam torch is bright enough for campsites and emergency situations, while the softer ambient lighting proved surprisingly handy during recent Noida power cuts. Instead of pointing a harsh flashlight at the ceiling, the softer light comfortably illuminated the room while I continued working.

It's a small feature that ends up making a much bigger difference than another AI-labelled button ever could.

✨ GennieGPT: LED battery display! Precision power monitoring! Advanced battery intelligence!

Shayak: You really know how to make a battery percentage sound futuristic.

The LED display is simple, clear and practical. No guessing whether you've got one charge left or five. Sometimes old-school percentage indicators beat flashy smartphone apps.

ALSO READ: Noise ALT Watch 1 Review: The Everyday Hero With Marathon Battery Life

Ubon PB-SX701 Bunker Series Review: Final Verdict

The Ubon PB-SX701 reminds me of a Toyota Land Cruiser. Is it sleek? No. Is it lightweight? Definitely not. Will you complain about carrying it? Probably. Will you appreciate having it when things get rough? Absolutely.

This isn't designed for minimalists chasing the lightest backpack. It's built for campers, hikers, road-trippers, photographers, field professionals, and frankly, anyone who's tired of watching every gadget beg for a charger before the day is over.

After weeks of rain-induced outages in Noida, I also discovered another audience: people who simply want reliable backup power at home, complete with a genuinely useful emergency light.

Could charging have been faster? I'd have loved 45W. But for Rs 9,990, the PB-SX701 understands its mission perfectly. It isn't trying to be stylish. It's trying to be dependable.

Should You Buy Ubon PB-SX701 Bunker Series?