Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elvish Yadav shared a satirical manifesto for CJP.

Manifesto depicted members as cockroaches, suggesting zero transparency.

CJP expanded to real-world protests on unemployment, paper leaks.

Elvish Yadav, for the first time, has posted something about the much-talked-about political movement in India - the Cockroach Janta Party - and it has left people cracking up. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner released a hilarious manifesto on his social media, likening the party members to actual cockroaches.

Elvish Yadav Drops Hilarious Manifesto

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Yadav wrote, “Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto,” followed by a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. This might make you think that he is supporting the movement. However, as soon as you read the pointers in the manifesto, you’ll realise you were wrong.

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“Free crumbs for all, cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator, and zero transparency (they hate the light),” read the manifesto he shared.

Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto 😍



• Free crumbs for all

• Cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator

• Zero transparency (they hate the light) — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 9, 2026

As soon as he dropped the manifesto on social media, several fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One wrote, “The Cockroach Janta Party agenda in one line: Operate only in darkness, panic at the first sign of light, and scatter when exposed. Elvish bhai just turned on the spotlight. Game over.”

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“CJP is just another version of AAP. Elvish destroyed the entire CJP propaganda in one go,” said another.

A third posted, “Paper leaks par aawaz uthi nahi aur CJP se itna problem. No wonder why I’m hating celebrities these days. I know you guys can’t completely go against the government but you should speak up at least on education. There are so many genz followers in your account.”

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a satirical political movement that rose to national attention in May 2026. It was founded by digital communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant controversially referred to unemployed youth and certain activists as “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

Reclaiming the insult as a symbol of resilience, the CJP quickly turned into a social media movement and even surpassed the follower count of the official handles of the ruling BJP.

Describing itself as a youth-led front that is “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, and Lazy,” the CJP has since expanded beyond its online presence into real-world activism. The group organised a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where it highlighted Gen Z’s concerns over unemployment, exam paper leaks, corruption, and systemic issues in India’s education system. It was attended by several activists, including Sonam Wangchuk.