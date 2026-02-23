Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyYou’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works

You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works

WhatsApp is internally testing a message scheduling feature that lets users choose a date and time for automatic delivery, making birthday wishes, reminders and group updates easier than ever.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp is finally working on a feature many users have wanted for years, the ability to schedule messages. This upcoming option will allow users to type a message in advance and choose a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. Whether it is a birthday wish at midnight or an anniversary greeting you might forget later, the feature is designed to make messaging more convenient. 

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started internal testing under Apple’s TestFlight beta program.

WhatsApp Message Schedule Feature Spotted In iOS Beta

The much-awaited WhatsApp Message Schedule feature has been spotted in the iOS beta version 26.7.10.72. However, it is still under development and not available even for public beta testers. 

WABetaInfo shared a preview image showing how the scheduling option may appear inside chats. From the screenshot, users will be able to pick a date and time after typing their message.

This feature is expected to work in both personal chats and group chats. That means you can schedule reminders for family groups or send planned updates in office groups without worrying about forgetting. 

Users will also reportedly be able to view how many scheduled messages are pending before they are delivered. This small detail can help keep track of future messages easily.

Scheduled Messages On WhatsApp To Make Life Easier

The new Scheduled Messages on WhatsApp feature could become very useful for daily communication. Many people currently rely on third-party apps or workarounds to schedule texts.

Once WhatsApp rolls this out officially, everything will be available inside the app itself. It will save time and reduce stress, especially for people who manage multiple chats every day.

For now, the feature remains in the development stage. WhatsApp has not announced an official launch date yet. More updates are expected in the coming weeks as testing continues.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new feature is WhatsApp currently developing?

WhatsApp is developing a message scheduling feature that will allow users to set a specific date and time for their messages to be sent automatically.

Where has the message scheduling feature been spotted?

The message scheduling feature has been spotted in the iOS beta version 26.7.10.72, indicating internal testing is underway.

Can scheduled messages be used in group chats?

Yes, the feature is expected to work in both personal and group chats, allowing for planned updates or reminders.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works
You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launches In Just Two Days: Here’s The Direct Link To Watch It Live
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launches In Just Two Days: Here’s The Direct Link To Watch It Live
Technology
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 51,000 Holi 2026 Discount: Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma Deals Compared
iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 51,000 Holi 2026 Discount: Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma Deals Compared
Technology
Running A Small Business? Google’s Pomelli Lets You Create Marketing Campaigns For Free
Running A Small Business? Google’s Pomelli Lets You Create Marketing Campaigns For Free
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Kishtwar News: 7 Militants Killed in 30 Days as Army Strikes JeM Module in Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget