You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works

WhatsApp is finally working on a feature many users have wanted for years, the ability to schedule messages. This upcoming option will allow users to type a message in advance and choose a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. Whether it is a birthday wish at midnight or an anniversary greeting you might forget later, the feature is designed to make messaging more convenient.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started internal testing under Apple’s TestFlight beta program.

WhatsApp Message Schedule Feature Spotted In iOS Beta

The much-awaited WhatsApp Message Schedule feature has been spotted in the iOS beta version 26.7.10.72. However, it is still under development and not available even for public beta testers.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to schedule messages in their chats, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/JbzNXUEAlt pic.twitter.com/NFDUmCpd4y — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 21, 2026

WABetaInfo shared a preview image showing how the scheduling option may appear inside chats. From the screenshot, users will be able to pick a date and time after typing their message.

This feature is expected to work in both personal chats and group chats. That means you can schedule reminders for family groups or send planned updates in office groups without worrying about forgetting.

Users will also reportedly be able to view how many scheduled messages are pending before they are delivered. This small detail can help keep track of future messages easily.

Scheduled Messages On WhatsApp To Make Life Easier

The new Scheduled Messages on WhatsApp feature could become very useful for daily communication. Many people currently rely on third-party apps or workarounds to schedule texts.

Once WhatsApp rolls this out officially, everything will be available inside the app itself. It will save time and reduce stress, especially for people who manage multiple chats every day.

For now, the feature remains in the development stage. WhatsApp has not announced an official launch date yet. More updates are expected in the coming weeks as testing continues.