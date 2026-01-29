WhatsApp Introduces ‘Strict Account Settings’ For Users At Risk Of Digital Spying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp is rolling out a new safety feature for users who want extra protection from hackers and digital spying. The option is called “Strict Account Settings” and works with a single tap inside the app. It blocks risky actions like receiving files from unknown senders, showing link previews, and taking calls from strangers.

While WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption, the company says this mode is for people who face higher risks, like journalists, activists, and public figures. The idea is simple: give users stronger shields, even if it slightly limits how the app feels.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings: A New Shield for High-Risk Users

The new WhatsApp Strict Account Settings feature is designed for people who may be targeted by advanced hackers. It stops media from unknown numbers, turns off link previews, and silences calls from strangers. These are common ways attackers try to spy or infect devices.

WhatsApp says most users are already safe because chats are encrypted. But some people live in risky digital environments. Journalists, activists, and public figures often deal with unknown contacts. For them, even one bad file or link can be dangerous.

This mode gives them peace of mind. They do not need to adjust multiple settings. One button activates everything. It may feel restrictive, but it reduces hidden threats.

Security experts have welcomed this move. They believe it will protect people who work in sensitive spaces. It also pushes other tech companies to take user safety more seriously.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings Vs Apple & Google Security Modes

WhatsApp is not alone in this direction. Apple launched “Lockdown Mode” in 2022 for users facing extreme digital threats. It limits attachments, link previews, and even some calls. Google later added “Advanced Protection Mode” on Android, blocking risky apps and unsafe actions.

WhatsApp's Strict Account Settings follows the same idea: trade a bit of comfort for strong protection. You may lose previews and unknown calls, but you gain safety.

This trend shows a shift in how tech firms think. Instead of one-size-fits-all security, users can now choose their level of protection.

For most people, normal settings are enough. But for those in the public eye, this new mode can be a lifesaver. It gives control back to users and reminds the industry that privacy is not optional anymore.