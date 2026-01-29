Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WhatsApp Introduces 'Strict Account Settings' For Users At Risk Of Digital Spying

WhatsApp Introduces ‘Strict Account Settings’ For Users At Risk Of Digital Spying

WhatsApp’s new safety mode limits risky actions like unknown media and calls, giving users facing digital threats a powerful shield with a single tap, even if it makes the app feel restrictive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp is rolling out a new safety feature for users who want extra protection from hackers and digital spying. The option is called “Strict Account Settings” and works with a single tap inside the app. It blocks risky actions like receiving files from unknown senders, showing link previews, and taking calls from strangers. 

While WhatsApp already uses end-to-end encryption, the company says this mode is for people who face higher risks, like journalists, activists, and public figures. The idea is simple: give users stronger shields, even if it slightly limits how the app feels.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings: A New Shield for High-Risk Users

The new WhatsApp Strict Account Settings feature is designed for people who may be targeted by advanced hackers. It stops media from unknown numbers, turns off link previews, and silences calls from strangers. These are common ways attackers try to spy or infect devices.

WhatsApp says most users are already safe because chats are encrypted. But some people live in risky digital environments. Journalists, activists, and public figures often deal with unknown contacts. For them, even one bad file or link can be dangerous.

This mode gives them peace of mind. They do not need to adjust multiple settings. One button activates everything. It may feel restrictive, but it reduces hidden threats.

Security experts have welcomed this move. They believe it will protect people who work in sensitive spaces. It also pushes other tech companies to take user safety more seriously.

WhatsApp Strict Account Settings Vs Apple & Google Security Modes

WhatsApp is not alone in this direction. Apple launched “Lockdown Mode” in 2022 for users facing extreme digital threats. It limits attachments, link previews, and even some calls. Google later added “Advanced Protection Mode” on Android, blocking risky apps and unsafe actions.

WhatsApp's Strict Account Settings follows the same idea: trade a bit of comfort for strong protection. You may lose previews and unknown calls, but you gain safety.

This trend shows a shift in how tech firms think. Instead of one-size-fits-all security, users can now choose their level of protection.

For most people, normal settings are enough. But for those in the public eye, this new mode can be a lifesaver. It gives control back to users and reminds the industry that privacy is not optional anymore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WhatsApp's new safety feature called?

WhatsApp's new safety feature is called 'Strict Account Settings'. It offers extra protection against hackers and digital spying.

Who is the 'Strict Account Settings' feature intended for?

This feature is designed for users facing higher risks, such as journalists, activists, and public figures, who may be targeted by advanced hackers.

What actions does WhatsApp's 'Strict Account Settings' block?

It blocks receiving files from unknown senders, showing link previews, and taking calls from strangers to enhance user security.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
