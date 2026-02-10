WhatsApp Web Adds Voice & Video Calling, But Not Everyone Gets It Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp has started rolling out voice and video calling directly on WhatsApp Web, bringing a big upgrade for people who use the browser version daily. Until now, users could only make calls through the mobile app or desktop software. This new feature is currently available to selected beta users and is expected to expand gradually.

The update also adds screen sharing and keeps end-to-end encryption for security. It shows WhatsApp is slowly turning its web version into a more complete communication tool for regular users.

WhatsApp Web Voice & Video Calling Now Available For Beta Users

The new WhatsApp Web voice and video calling feature is first rolling out to users who are part of the beta program. Right now, it only works for one-on-one chats. Group calling is still under development and not live yet.

According to feature trackers, the company has been testing this for many months before starting this limited release.

Using it is simple. When a beta user opens an individual chat on WhatsApp Web, they can see call and video icons at the top. Clicking these starts a voice or video call directly from the browser.

No extra app or download is required. That is a big change from earlier, when calling was limited to Windows and macOS desktop apps only.

The rollout is happening in phases. So even if someone is in beta, they may not see it immediately. Wider access is expected soon.

WhatsApp Web Voice & Video Calling Includes Screen Sharing & Encryption

WhatsApp Web voice and video calling also comes with screen sharing support. This makes it more useful for work calls, online help, and quick presentations. Users can show their screen during a video call, just like they can in the desktop app. This pushes WhatsApp Web closer to tools like meeting platforms, at least for simple needs.

Security stays the same as mobile calls. All calls made through WhatsApp Web are protected with end-to-end encryption. That means only the people in the call can hear or see the content. Even WhatsApp or Meta cannot access it.

More upgrades are already planned. Reports suggest future updates may bring group calls with up to 32 people, call links, and scheduled calls. Users who want early features can try joining the WhatsApp beta through the Help and Feedback section, though access is not guaranteed right away.