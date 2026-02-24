WhatsApp May Soon Stop Working Without Your SIM Card: Here’s What’s Changing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India may soon see a big change in how messaging apps work. The government has been tightening digital rules to reduce cyber fraud and improve online safety. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a new verification step for Indian users. This change is linked to fresh telecom security guidelines.

If implemented, users might have to keep their registered SIM card inside their phone to continue using the app without interruptions.

WhatsApp SIM Binding Feature In India: How It Will Work

WhatsApp is working on a new SIM binding feature for users with Indian phone numbers. This update is being developed to follow the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rules under the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024.

A screenshot shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo shows a pop-up message in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.8.6. The message says that due to regulatory requirements in India, WhatsApp needs to check whether the user’s SIM card is present in the device.

The idea is simple. If you signed up on WhatsApp using an Indian (+91) number, the app will verify that the same SIM card is still inserted in your smartphone. This check may happen from time to time. It is not a one-time process.

If the app finds that the SIM card is missing or does not match the registered number, access to the account may be limited. However, reports suggest that old chats will remain safe. Users will not lose their existing messages, but they may not receive new ones until the SIM is verified again.

Right now, the feature is still under development. It is not live for users yet.

DoT SIM Binding Rule for Messaging Apps: Why It Matters

The SIM binding update is linked to a directive issued by the DoT in November 2025. The rule requires messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to ensure that users have an active SIM card linked to their account.

The main aim of this rule is to reduce cyber fraud and misuse of mobile numbers. Authorities believe that checking for an active SIM can help control fake accounts and online scams.

The directive also reportedly says that web and desktop versions of messaging apps must log users out every six hours. Users would then need to log in again using a QR code.

However, some digital rights groups have raised concerns. They argue that problems like damaged SIM cards, phone repairs, or travelling abroad could make things difficult for users. For now, WhatsApp has not announced when this feature will officially roll out in India.