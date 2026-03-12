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HomeTechnologyParents Can Now Manage Their Child’s WhatsApp Account: Here’s How To Set It Up

Parents Can Now Manage Their Child’s WhatsApp Account: Here’s How To Set It Up

A new WhatsApp safety feature allows parents to manage their child’s account, control who can contact them and adjust privacy settings while chats remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature aimed at giving parents greater control over how children use the messaging platform. Called parent-managed accounts, the tool is designed to make the app safer for younger users by limiting the experience mainly to messaging and calling. Parents or guardians will be able to manage privacy settings, decide who can contact their child, and control which groups the child can join. 

WhatsApp says the feature was developed with input from families and safety experts. It will be available on WhatsApp for both Android and iPhone users in India and other countries.

What Controls Parents Get With WhatsApp Parent-Managed Accounts

Parent-managed accounts are targeted at children under 13 years old and are meant to reduce risks such as phishing scams, identity theft, and contact from strangers. With this feature, parents or guardians can decide who is allowed to message their child and review requests from unknown contacts.

They can also manage group invitations and adjust privacy settings, including profile visibility. Any important changes to these settings will require a six-digit parent PIN, which helps prevent unauthorised access. 

WhatsApp says these controls are meant to keep children connected with family and friends while limiting interactions with unfamiliar users.

Even with parental oversight, WhatsApp confirmed that all chats remain protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning no one, including WhatsApp, can read the content of messages or calls.

How To Set Up A Parent-Managed WhatsApp Account

To enable the feature, the child must have their own phone number and device with the latest version of WhatsApp installed. The parent or guardian setting up the account must be at least 18 years old.

The process begins on the child’s phone by choosing the option to create a parent-managed account during setup. After verifying the child’s number and age, a QR code appears on the device.

The parent scans the QR code using their phone, confirms they are an adult, and creates a six-digit parent PIN. 

Once the PIN is entered on the child’s phone, the account setup is complete. WhatsApp says the feature will roll out gradually across regions in the coming months.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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