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HomeTechnologyWant To Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages? Try This Simple Step-By-Step Guide

Want To Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages? Try This Simple Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp automatically saves some chat files in local storage. These files may help restore deleted messages even when cloud backups are unavailable, depending on how quickly you act.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

WhatsApp has become one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the world. From personal chats to work discussions, many people rely on it to store important conversations. But messages can sometimes disappear by mistake. This usually happens when a chat is deleted accidentally, the app is reinstalled, or a device reset removes stored data. 

When there is no backup available on Google Drive or iCloud, recovering those messages can feel difficult. Still, there are a few methods that may help users retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages even without a saved backup.

How Can You Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages Using Local Storage?

Even without a cloud backup, WhatsApp may still keep temporary chat files on your phone through local storage. These files can sometimes help restore deleted messages.

Step 1: Open the file manager on your smartphone. Most Android devices come with a built-in file manager app.

Step 2: Go to Internal Storage and open the folder named WhatsApp.

Step 3: Inside this folder, tap on Databases. Here you may see several files saved with dates. These are local chat backups automatically created by WhatsApp.

Step 4: Choose the file created before the messages were deleted. Rename it to msgstore.db.crypt14 if required.

Step 5: Uninstall WhatsApp from your phone.

Step 6: Reinstall WhatsApp from the Play Store and verify your phone number.

Step 7: When the app asks to restore chats, select the option to restore from the detected local backup.

What Are Alternative Ways To Retrieve Deleted WhatsApp Chats?

If the local storage method does not work, users may consider third-party recovery software. Some computer-based tools scan phone storage and try to recover deleted data.

To try this method, connect your smartphone to a computer using a USB cable. Install a trusted data recovery tool and allow it to scan the device for deleted WhatsApp files. After scanning, the program may show recoverable messages or chat databases that can be restored.

Users should remember that recovery is not always guaranteed, especially if new data has overwritten the deleted files. Acting quickly after messages are deleted improves the chances of retrieving them.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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