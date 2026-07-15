Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Infinix Smart 20 offers practical, dependable performance for daily use.

Features a large 120Hz display and long-lasting 5200mAh battery.

Includes headphone jack, FM radio, IR blaster, and microSD.

Cameras are average; 15W charging is notably slow.

Infinix Smart 20 Review: The smartphone industry has become remarkably good at solving problems most people don't have. Every launch event nowadays comes loaded with AI assistants, generative editing tools, productivity agents, and enough jargon to make a Silicon Valley investor weak at the knees. Meanwhile, somewhere outside tech Twitter, millions of people are still looking for something far simpler: a phone that lasts all day, handles WhatsApp without throwing a tantrum, survives being dropped once in a while, and doesn't cost as much as a month's rent.

The Infinix Smart 20 feels built for exactly those people.

On paper, there isn't much here that gets enthusiasts particularly excited. The MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate isn't setting benchmark charts on fire. The 8MP cameras won't be troubling anything from the upper mid-range segment. Even the display comes with a compromise that spec-sheet hunters will spot from a mile away.

And yet, after spending time with the device, I found myself appreciating what Infinix is trying to do. Because while everybody else seems obsessed with selling the future, the Smart 20 focuses almost entirely on the present.

Naturally, ABP Live's in-house review bot, GennieGPT, disagrees. She has already informed me that we're looking at one of the greatest budget smartphones ever made. Let's dig in.

ALSO READ: Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Lambo On The Outside, Rambo On The Inside

Infinix Smart 20 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Large 6.78-inch display

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Good battery life

Android 16 out-of-the-box

Headphone jack, FM radio, IR blaster and microSD support

Slim design despite the large footprint

What Doesn't:

HD+ resolution feels stretched on a display this size

Cameras are strictly average

15W charging feels slow in 2026

4GB RAM remains the biggest limitation

A Big Screen For People Who Actually Use Their Phones

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78-inch display! 120Hz refresh rate! Dynamic Bar! This is a flagship-level entertainment powerhouse!

Shayak: Every budget phone launch eventually arrives at this moment: the point where somebody tries to convince us a refresh rate is a personality trait.

To be fair, the display does make a strong first impression. It's large, bright enough outdoors, and considerably smoother than what buyers in this segment were getting a few years ago. Whether you're binge-watching YouTube videos, scrolling endlessly through Instagram Reels, or reading news articles, the screen rarely feels cramped.

The problem is that size and quality aren't always the same thing.

At 6.78 inches, the Smart 20's display has a lot of real estate to cover, and the HD+ resolution occasionally struggles to keep up. Text isn't quite as crisp as it could be and images lack some of the sharpness we've come to expect even from affordable devices.

That doesn't make it a bad display. Far from it. Most buyers upgrading from older budget phones will probably be delighted. But it's also the kind of panel that reminds you exactly where Infinix chose to save money.

✨ GennieGPT: Dynamic Bar! Always-On Display! Premium software experiences!

Shayak: I like how every smartphone company collectively looked at Dynamic Island and decided it was now public property.

The Dynamic Bar works well enough, surfacing notifications and system alerts in a cleaner way than most budget phones manage. The Always-On Display is also a welcome addition, particularly at this price point.

Neither feature is revolutionary, despite what Gennie appears to believe. But both make the phone feel slightly more polished than its price tag suggests.

Performance That Understands The Assignment

✨ GennieGPT: Helio G81 Ultimate! Ultimate speed! Ultimate gaming! Ultimate power!

Shayak: The word "Ultimate" has become one of my favourite smartphone industry inventions. It's right up there with "AI-powered" and "professional-grade". The Helio G81 is not a performance monster. It isn't trying to be.

Instead, it focuses on the sort of workload most buyers will actually throw at it. WhatsApp, YouTube, Chrome, Maps, social media, food delivery apps, banking apps, all of it runs perfectly well.

What impressed me wasn't raw speed. It was consistency.

The Smart 20 rarely feels overwhelmed by everyday tasks. Apps launch quickly enough, navigation remains smooth, and the overall experience avoids the sluggishness that often plagues phones in this category.

That's not a glamorous achievement. But it's an important one.

✨ GennieGPT: Expandable RAM technology means limitless multitasking!

Shayak: We've reached the part of the presentation where marketing departments begin experimenting with the laws of physics. The reality is simple: 4GB RAM remains 4GB RAM.

Virtual memory helps. It can keep a few extra apps alive in the background. But it doesn't suddenly transform the Smart 20 into a productivity machine. The good news is that most buyers won't care.

This isn't a phone aimed at power users juggling dozens of apps simultaneously. It's aimed at people who simply want their phone to work. And for the most part, it does.

Cameras That Know Their Place

✨ GennieGPT: 8MP AI Camera! Advanced photography! Social-media-ready masterpieces!

Shayak: One of the most important skills a budget smartphone camera can have is self-awareness. The Smart 20's cameras seem to possess that quality.

Going into the review, my expectations were appropriately modest, and the phone largely met them. Daylight shots are acceptable. Colours look pleasant enough. Documents scan cleanly. Video calls are perfectly usable.

In fact, I suspect most buyers will be reasonably happy with the results because they're unlikely to spend their evenings zooming into leaves and counting pixels.

Where things become more challenging is in difficult lighting conditions. Details soften, dynamic range narrows, and the limitations of the hardware become increasingly apparent. But that's hardly surprising.

The mistake would be expecting miracles from an 8MP camera on a Rs 13,999 smartphone.

✨ GennieGPT: 2K video recording! Professional filmmaking capabilities!

Shayak: Let's not get Christopher Nolan involved. The Smart 20 can indeed record at higher resolutions than some rivals in this segment, but resolution has never been the hardest part of smartphone videography.

Sensor quality remains king. The videos are perfectly adequate for casual sharing and family memories. That's probably where this conversation should end.

The Best Feature Isn't A Spec

✨ GennieGPT: Headphone jack! FM Radio! IR Blaster! MicroSD support! Technological excellence!

Shayak: Strangely enough, this may be the strongest argument for buying the Smart 20. Somewhere over the past decade, smartphone manufacturers became obsessed with removing useful things and then calling it innovation. Headphone jacks disappeared. Expandable storage disappeared. IR blasters disappeared (Xiaomi still continues to add these, though). FM radios quietly vanished. The Smart 20 brings all of them back.

And while tech enthusiasts may shrug at that list, the average consumer often values these features far more than benchmark scores or AI photo editing. The ability to expand storage by up to 2TB alone will matter more to many buyers than any processor upgrade.

There's a refreshing lack of pretence here. The Smart 20 understands what its audience actually wants.

✨ GennieGPT: 5,200mAh battery! Endless endurance! Infinite power!

Shayak: Battery life is comfortably one of the Smart 20's strengths. The combination of a modest chipset, an HD+ display, and a 5,200mAh battery creates a phone that sips power rather than chugs it. Even fairly heavy users should comfortably make it through a full day, while lighter users may find themselves reaching into a second day without much effort.

At no point during my usage did battery anxiety become a thing. And honestly, that's one of the nicest compliments you can pay a budget phone.

✨ GennieGPT: 15W fast charging! Lightning-fast top-ups!

Shayak: The charging situation is perhaps the only area where the Smart 20 feels noticeably behind the curve. Fifteen watts was respectable a few years ago. Today, it feels merely adequate. The battery lasts long enough that most buyers probably won't complain.

But it would have been nice to see Infinix show a little more ambition here.

ALSO READ: Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: Curved Display Glam Meets Midrange Pragmatism

Infinix Smart 20 Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix Smart 20 reminds me of a good old Hyundai Venue. Nobody buys a Venue because it's exciting. People buy it because it solves problems. It's spacious, dependable, affordable, easy to live with, and remarkably good at the things that actually matter.

That's essentially what Infinix has built here. The Smart 20 isn't trying to win specification wars. It isn't chasing photography enthusiasts. It isn't pretending to be a gaming flagship wearing budget-phone clothing.

Instead, it focuses on delivering a large display, reliable battery life, practical features, current software, and enough performance to comfortably handle everyday life.

And in a market increasingly obsessed with excess, there's something oddly refreshing about that.

Should You Buy Infinix Smart 20?