Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OpenAI is developing a portable, screen-free smart speaker.

This AI companion aims for a 2027 commercial launch.

Device will learn, personalize, engaging users with movement.

Jony Ive's firm aids this new hardware endeavor.

OpenAI's long-rumoured hardware ambitions are finally taking shape, and the company's first consumer device may look nothing like the AI smartphone many expected. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, OpenAI is developing a portable, screen-free smart speaker designed to function as a deeply personalised AI companion rather than a conventional voice assistant. It is targeted at Apple's much-hyped-yet-failed HomePod.

The device, which is reportedly being prepared for a 2027 launch, could become the first physical embodiment of ChatGPT and signal OpenAI's biggest move yet beyond software.

More Than A Smart Speaker

While the product resembles a speaker, OpenAI reportedly views it internally as an entirely new category of AI computer. Instead of relying on a screen, users would interact primarily through voice conversations powered by GPT-Live, OpenAI's newest generation of real-time voice technology.

The speaker is expected to answer questions, manage messages, control connected smart-home devices, play music and provide access to ChatGPT's capabilities. What sets it apart, however, is OpenAI's ambition to make the device increasingly proactive and personalised as it learns more about its owner over time.

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A Device That Moves Around With You

Unlike traditional smart speakers that remain fixed in one room, OpenAI's product is expected to include a rechargeable battery, allowing users to carry it from room to room throughout the day. Whether helping with recipes in the kitchen, assisting with chores in the laundry room or playing music in the bedroom, the speaker is designed to stay close to the user.

Reports also suggest the device will include cameras and environmental sensors that help it understand context and surroundings, enabling more relevant and intelligent responses.

The Big Differentiator: Personality

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the device is OpenAI's focus on making it feel less like a gadget and more like a companion. According to Gurman's reporting, the speaker incorporates mechanical elements capable of movement, creating the impression that it is alive and actively engaging with its user.

The company reportedly believes this humanlike personality will become the product's defining feature. Over time, it may draw on information from services such as emails and messages to better understand habits, preferences and routines, allowing it to anticipate needs rather than simply respond to commands.

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Jony Ive's Influence & Apple's Challenge

The project is being developed with help from Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom following OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of io Products. Several former Apple executives and engineers are also involved in the effort.

OpenAI reportedly plans to unveil the device this year before a commercial release in 2027, though ongoing litigation with Apple could affect timelines. Even so, Gurman's report suggests the company sees the speaker as the first step toward a broader hardware ecosystem that could eventually include wearable devices, robotics and potentially a smartphone alternative.