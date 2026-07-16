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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar

Delhi HC To Hear Wangchuk Force-Feeding Plea As Fast Enters Day 19; Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar

Delhi HC will hear a plea seeking urgent medical care for Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite fast enters day 19 amid growing political support.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court hears plea for activist's urgent medical aid.
  • Medical bulletin reports Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorating severely.
  • His hunger strike demands minister's resignation; leaders pledge support.

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition on Thursday seeking urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The application, filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, urges the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately shift Wangchuk to a government hospital, ensure continuous medical supervision, and, if necessary, administer liquid nutrition through force-feeding to prevent any threat to his life.

The petition, submitted on Wednesday, seeks three key directions from the court: Wangchuk's admission to a government-run medical facility, uninterrupted access to medical treatment, and force-feeding as a last resort if doctors determine it is essential to save his life. The High Court is expected to hear the matter later in the day.

Amid growing concern over his health, Wangchuk said, "I'm not in good shape but not so bad either."

Kejriwal To Visit Jantar Mantar, Mamata Dials 

The hunger strike has attracted support from leaders across the political spectrum. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the protest site at 5 pm to express solidarity with Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Kejriwal had earlier appealed to the activist to end his fast as his health continued to deteriorate.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached out to Wangchuk over the phone on Wednesday. According to Dipke, who shared the development on X, Banerjee encouraged the activist to continue his protest and assured support for the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign seeking justice for students.

On Wednesday, Bhim Army chief and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jantar Mantar to extend his support.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that he would join the protest on Thursday afternoon. In a post on X, he wrote: "Everyone loves air conditioning but let's go and sweat at Jantar Mantar. We have to reach Jantar Mantar and salute the real hero named "Sonam Wangchuck" who has been fasting for 18 days. I will reach there tomorrow, 16.07.2026, at 4 PM. Please come."

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is also expected to visit the protest venue and meet Wangchuk.

Medical Bulletin Says Wangchuk Is 'Very Weak'

The 59-year-old activist is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

A medical bulletin issued by the Cockroach Janta Party stated that Wangchuk is "very weak" and remains under constant medical observation.

According to the latest health update, Wangchuk now weighs 57.15 kg after losing another 400 grams in a day, taking his total weight loss since the beginning of the fast to nearly 8.9 kg. Doctors recorded his blood pressure at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL and oxygen saturation at 97 per cent.

The medical team noted that although Wangchuk remains conscious and mentally alert, his physical condition requires continuous monitoring as his indefinite fast enters its nineteenth day.

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi High Court hearing regarding Sonam Wangchuk?

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition seeking urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk. The application requests his transfer to a government hospital and continuous medical supervision.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on an indefinite hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk is on strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health condition?

Wangchuk is described as

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike Delhi High Court Sonam Wangchuk
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