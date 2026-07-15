Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked renders reveal Samsung's upcoming Unpacked product lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 included.

Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2, plus exclusive colors leaked.

Official unveiling expected July 22 in London.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung's next major product showcase is almost here, and a fresh leak has seemingly revealed the company's entire Galaxy Unpacked lineup ahead of the official announcement. As reported by Android Headlines, a new set of official-looking renders offers a detailed look at Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones and smartwatches that are expected to debut on July 22.

The leaked images provide one of the clearest previews yet of the devices Samsung could unveil during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

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Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series And Galaxy Z Flip 8 Appear In New Leak

Among the leaked promotional images are renders featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. One image reportedly showcases all three foldable smartphones together, giving a closer look at Samsung's next-generation foldable portfolio.

The renders suggest Samsung is preparing a broader foldable lineup this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra expected to sit above the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 as a more premium offering.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also seen alongside the book-style foldables, highlighting the company's continued focus on both foldable form factors.

Exclusive Colour Options Surface Ahead Of Launch

The latest leak also sheds light on new colour variants that may be available through Samsung's online store.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be offered in an online-exclusive Pistachio finish, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may arrive in a Mint colour option.

These shades appear in the leaked promotional renders and could join the standard colour lineup expected at launch.

The exclusive finishes are likely aimed at giving buyers additional customisation options beyond the colours available through retail channels.

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Galaxy Watch9 And Watch Ultra 2 Also Expected

Samsung's smartwatch lineup also appears to have been revealed ahead of schedule. The leaked renders include the Galaxy Watch9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, both of which are expected to make their debut at the upcoming event.

One promotional image reportedly pairs the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, while another focuses exclusively on the two smartwatch models.

The images offer an early glimpse at Samsung's wearable strategy for 2026 and suggest the company is preparing updates across both its mainstream and premium smartwatch ranges.

What To Expect On July 22

If the leak proves accurate, Samsung's July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event could see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The event is scheduled to take place in London and is expected to be one of Samsung's biggest product launches of the year.

The leaked renders were first reported by Android Headlines, offering what appears to be a near-complete look at Samsung's upcoming hardware lineup just days before the official unveiling.