Iran Says It Destroyed US MQ-9 Drone As American Strikes Damage Children's Cancer Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran retaliated targeting US allies and downed American drone.

The United States launched a fresh wave of overnight airstrikes across Iran and renewed a blockade of the country's ports, while Tehran targeted American allies in the Middle East and reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed "until the US ends its aggression."

Explosions were reported in several parts of Iran, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Konarak, Rask City, Khondab and the western city of Khorramabad, according to Al Jazeera.

Air defence systems were also activated in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to counter what state media described as "hostile threats." Iranian media later reported additional US strikes on Bushehr, home to the country's only civilian nuclear power plant.

Hospital's Children's Cancer Ward Damaged in Strikes

Explosions were also heard in Ahvaz, where Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that Shahid Baghaei Hospital was hit during the American bombardment.

According to the report, the strike damaged the hospital's child cancer treatment department, forcing the evacuation of the facility, which provides chemotherapy to cancer patients, including children.

Iranian officials also said US strikes hit an army barracks, killing at least seven troops. Tehran said the latest attacks have left at least 35 people dead and more than 300 injured across the country.

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US Says Strikes Targeted Iranian Military Capabilities

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its operations targeted Iranian military capabilities that it said had been used to threaten vessels navigating the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM also said one of its aircraft fired on and disabled an empty oil tanker attempting to break the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

According to the US military, the Curacao-flagged M/T Belma was stopped after Hellfire missiles struck the vessel's smokestack. In a post on X, CENTCOM said the ship was "no longer transiting to Iran."

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Iran Claims MQ-9 Drone Downed, Regional Tensions Spread

In response to the latest US operations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain as attacks targeting civilian areas were intercepted, while Jordan's armed forces said they had shot down three Iranian missiles.

The IRGC also claimed it intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 drone over the southwestern city of Andimeshk. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the aircraft was brought down by a newly deployed air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, Kurdish authorities said the US-led coalition intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region. AFP journalists reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke near the US consulate, although no casualties were reported.