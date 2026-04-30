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HomeNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Calls Pakistan 'Epicentre Of Int Terrorism,' Says 'Stopped Op Sindoor On Our Own Terms'

Rajnath Singh Calls Pakistan 'Epicentre Of Int Terrorism,' Says 'Stopped Op Sindoor On Our Own Terms'

Rajnath Singh said India halted Operation Sindoor on its own terms and was ready for a long war with Pakistan. He called Pakistan the hub of terrorism and stressed uprooting its ideological roots.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India halted Operation Sindoor voluntarily, ready for prolonged conflict.
  • Defence Minister calls Pakistan the epicentre of international terrorism.

Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that India halted Operation Sindoor voluntarily and on its own terms, while remaining fully prepared for a prolonged conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, the Defence Minister described Pakistan as the epicentre of international terrorism and stressed the need to dismantle not just its operational networks but also the ideological and political foundations that sustain it.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Singh highlighted the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism, noting that India did not succumb to what he termed as nuclear “bluff” during the conflict.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the operation marked a decisive shift in India’s approach. "It's been almost a year since Operation Sindoor, and our Operation Sindoor is also a symbol of this new world order. It was a turning point that sent a message to the entire world that India is no longer the one that adheres to the old way of thinking, where terrorist attacks occur on our soil, we merely issue diplomatic statements. And under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our government has maintained that no terrorist activity will be tolerated under any circumstances," Singh said at the Summit. 

He emphasised that the decision to halt the operation was not due to any limitation in capability. "During Operation Sindoor, we precisely targeted those who had attacked us. And I want to clarify here again that we didn't stop this operation because our capabilities had diminished. We stopped it voluntarily, on our own terms, and if necessary, we were fully prepared for a long war. And we also had surge capacity, the ability to expand our capabilities in times of sudden need. Not only did we have it, but we still have it, and it's even more robust than before. Therefore, I don't think there's any need to say anything more," he said.

Taking a sharp swipe at Pakistan, Singh outlined terrorism as a three-dimensional threat, operational, ideological and political, and argued that lasting action must address all three. He likened the ideological and political backing of terrorism to the mythical source of Ravana’s power, stressing the need to eliminate these roots.

Singh further stated that while India has emerged as a global leader in information technology, Pakistan has gained notoriety as a hub of “international terrorism.” He reiterated that India’s defence ecosystem is geared not only for peacetime readiness but also for sustained wartime supply.

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces strike multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were reported killed, and key launchpads destroyed.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation. India retaliated with strikes on radar installations, including in Lahore and near Gujranwala.

Following significant losses, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India halt Operation Sindoor?

India voluntarily halted Operation Sindoor on its own terms. The decision was not due to diminished capabilities, and India remained prepared for a prolonged conflict.

What was the significance of Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in India's approach to terrorism, signaling that it would no longer respond with mere diplomatic statements after attacks on its soil.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Rajnath Singh India-Pakistan Ties India Pakistan Relationship Pahalgam Attack Operation Sindoor Rajnath Singh At ANI National Summit
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