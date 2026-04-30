Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that India halted Operation Sindoor voluntarily and on its own terms, while remaining fully prepared for a prolonged conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, the Defence Minister described Pakistan as the epicentre of international terrorism and stressed the need to dismantle not just its operational networks but also the ideological and political foundations that sustain it.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Singh highlighted the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism, noting that India did not succumb to what he termed as nuclear “bluff” during the conflict.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the operation marked a decisive shift in India’s approach. "It's been almost a year since Operation Sindoor, and our Operation Sindoor is also a symbol of this new world order. It was a turning point that sent a message to the entire world that India is no longer the one that adheres to the old way of thinking, where terrorist attacks occur on our soil, we merely issue diplomatic statements. And under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our government has maintained that no terrorist activity will be tolerated under any circumstances," Singh said at the Summit.

He emphasised that the decision to halt the operation was not due to any limitation in capability. "During Operation Sindoor, we precisely targeted those who had attacked us. And I want to clarify here again that we didn't stop this operation because our capabilities had diminished. We stopped it voluntarily, on our own terms, and if necessary, we were fully prepared for a long war. And we also had surge capacity, the ability to expand our capabilities in times of sudden need. Not only did we have it, but we still have it, and it's even more robust than before. Therefore, I don't think there's any need to say anything more," he said.

हमने 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' अपनी मर्ज़ी और अपनी शर्तों पर रोका। जरूरत पड़ती, तो हम लंबी लड़ाई के लिए भी पूरी तरह तैयार थे। हमारी surge capacity न केवल तब थी, बल्कि आज भी है और पहले से अधिक सुदृढ़ है। pic.twitter.com/L5wxN3Xywk — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2026

Taking a sharp swipe at Pakistan, Singh outlined terrorism as a three-dimensional threat, operational, ideological and political, and argued that lasting action must address all three. He likened the ideological and political backing of terrorism to the mythical source of Ravana’s power, stressing the need to eliminate these roots.

Singh further stated that while India has emerged as a global leader in information technology, Pakistan has gained notoriety as a hub of “international terrorism.” He reiterated that India’s defence ecosystem is geared not only for peacetime readiness but also for sustained wartime supply.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We have always seen that countries like Pakistan have consistently supported terrorism, and this is why both India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time but today, India is… pic.twitter.com/nhi3MIlSuM — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces strike multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were reported killed, and key launchpads destroyed.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation. India retaliated with strikes on radar installations, including in Lahore and near Gujranwala.

Following significant losses, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire agreement on May 10.