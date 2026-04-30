Vande Bharat Sleeper Now Lets You Travel With Your Pet, But There Are Rules You Must Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vande Bharat Sleeper trains now offer pet boxes near the locomotive.

Book pet boxes manually at the station three hours prior.

Confirmed ticket holders need vet certificate and pay per weight.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has introduced a pet box facility for passengers who wish to travel with their animals. The service provides a secure, enclosed space for pets, placed at both ends of the train near the locomotive. As of April 2026, the booking process is not available online and has to be done manually at the railway station.

With more travellers choosing to bring their pets along, knowing the rules, charges, and eligibility criteria can help avoid last-minute trouble and make the journey smoother for both passengers and their animals.

How To Book The Pet Box Facility On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

To use this service, passengers need to visit the parcel or luggage office at their departure station. The booking should be done at least three hours before the scheduled departure to avoid any delays in the process.

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Only confirmed ticket holders are eligible, as RAC or waitlisted tickets are not accepted. Passengers also need to carry a veterinary fitness certificate issued within 24 to 48 hours of travel, along with valid vaccination records for their pet.

The cost is calculated based on the animal's weight, at around Rs 30 per kilogram. Once payment is made, a luggage ticket is issued as confirmation.

What Are The Rules And Conditions For The Vande Bharat Pet Box Service

Pets are not permitted inside passenger cabins. They are housed in a fixed metal enclosure provided by the railways, located at both ends of the train rake, close to the locomotive.

There are a few conditions passengers must keep in mind. Freight charges paid are non-refundable, even if the train is delayed or cancelled. Only one pet is generally allowed per PNR.

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This service is also separate from the option of carrying pets in AC First Class cabins. Passengers are advised to confirm availability for their specific train and route with station authorities in advance, as the facility may not be available on all routes.

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