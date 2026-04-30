Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict

The second phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on April 29 amid unprecedented intensity. Record voter turnout, reaching nearly 92 per cent in the first phase and similarly high in the second, marked one of the most fiercely contested polls in recent Indian history. This battle pits Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. For Banerjee, it is a fight for survival and a potential fourth term as Chief Minister. For the BJP, it represents a high-stakes push to dislodge the TMC in a state lacking a dominant local face, relying instead on Modi’s charisma and Shah’s strategy.

The election transcends routine politics, involving legal skirmishes over voter lists, administrative deployments by the Election Commission, psychological narratives of development versus victimhood, and on-ground mobilisation. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls removed around 91 lakh names, shrinking the electorate by about 12 per cent from earlier figures. This process, combined with massive central force deployment, fueled accusations of targeting and counter-claims of cleaning bogus entries.

Whatever the outcome on May 4, this verdict will reshape West Bengal’s political landscape permanently, altering alliances, minority strategies, and the balance between welfare populism and majoritarian appeals. Four key factors will likely decide the result.

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Muslim Voting Patterns

Muslims constitute roughly 27-33 per cent of West Bengal’s population, exerting decisive influence in 100-110 assembly seats, particularly in districts like Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum, and parts of the 24 Parganas. Historically, they have formed a loyal base for the TMC, delivering strong consolidation in 2021 when the party swept most Muslim-dominated constituencies.

The SIR process intensified scrutiny here. Reports indicate disproportionate deletions in Muslim-heavy areas, with communities alleging harassment and genuine voters struck off due to documentation issues, name changes, or perceived “logical discrepancies.” In some analyses, deletions hit Muslim voters harder in key pockets, though overall figures show a mix across communities. If Muslim votes consolidate firmly behind the TMC, it could secure over 100 seats for Banerjee’s party, creating a formidable barrier for the BJP. Conversely, any split, towards the Left-ISF alliance, Congress, or smaller players like Humayun Kabir’s Janata Dal (United) faction, could erode TMC margins in tight contests. The BJP hopes fragmentation or lower enthusiasm among Muslims, amid narratives of infiltration and governance failures, will open doors. This bloc’s behaviour remains the single biggest variable.

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Women’s Electoral Shift

Women have been a cornerstone of TMC support since Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011. Schemes like Kanyashree (for girl child education and delaying marriage), Lakshmir Bhandar (monthly cash transfers of Rs 1,500-1,700 to adult women), Rupashree (marriage assistance), and others created direct beneficiary links across religions. These programs empowered rural and lower-income women, translating into consistent votes for the incumbent.

This election tests that loyalty. Exit trends and ground reports suggest women faced significant SIR-related challenges, including post-marriage name and surname discrepancies leading to deletions, second only to Muslim voters in impact. If women maintain their preference for TMC welfare delivery, Banerjee retains power. A shift toward the BJP, driven by promises of better security, jobs, or higher cash incentives, would signal a national pattern break. Unlike cases where incumbents retained women’s support through benefits (as with Nitish Kumar in earlier cycles), Bengal could witness realignment if safety concerns or anti-incumbency override cash transfers. This gender dynamic carries implications far beyond the state.

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Migrant Workers’ Participation

Migrant labourers and workers, from daily-wage earners to white-collar professionals, emerged as a surprise force. Over 29 lakh migrants reportedly returned home across phases, contributing to a record turnout. Political parties, including TMC and BJP, mobilised transport and logistics to ferry them back. Many cited fears of permanent exclusion via SIR as motivation.

These voters, often absent in routine elections, represent lower-economic and aspirational segments exposed to development models outside Bengal. A surge favouring the BJP would indicate dissatisfaction with local governance, job scarcity, and repeated climate-induced migration from areas like the Sundarbans. Conversely, continued TMC support among returnees would underscore the pull of welfare safety nets and familiarity. The sheer volume of this “homecoming vote” amplified turnout percentages on a trimmed roll, making it a decisive swing element in marginal seats.

Impact of SIR and EC’s Role

The SIR was more than administrative; it became a battlefield. Nearly 91 lakh deletions (from deaths, duplicates, shifts, and adjudication) reduced the electorate significantly, with the highest numbers in districts like Murshidabad. The Election Commission deployed massive central forces and faced accusations of selective targeting and narrative-building around violence and irregularities in TMC-ruled Bengal.

On-ground emotions run deep. Genuine grievances over deletions, harassment during verification, and family members losing voting rights created resentment. If this fuels an anti-EC, anti-BJP consolidation, it benefits Mamata Banerjee’s “Save Bengal” pitch. If voters view SIR as a necessary cleansing of inflated rolls, potentially aiding cleaner outcomes, it tilts toward the BJP. The Commission’s credibility and perceived impartiality will echo in results, especially where deletions were high.

These four factors interplay in complex ways. Record turnout reflects heightened stakes and mobilisation, yet on a revised roll that altered demographics. Banerjee’s TMC banks on minority and women consolidation plus incumbency welfare. Modi and Shah’s BJP bets on anti-incumbency, development promises, and SIR’s numerical edge. The final verdict on May 4 will not just pick a winner but redefine how identity, welfare, migration, and institutional trust shape Indian state politics for years ahead.

Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. He is on X as @sayantan_gh.

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