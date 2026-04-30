You Can Now Recharge Your Airtel, Jio Or Vi Number Directly On WhatsApp: Here's How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp now allows mobile recharges directly within the app.

This feature partners with PayU for Airtel, Jio, and Vi users.

Recharge option is available in the Payments section on Android/iOS.

Recharging your mobile number in India is getting simpler, as WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that lets users do it directly within the app. The Meta-owned platform is partnering with fintech firm PayU to make this possible, allowing users to recharge numbers from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea without visiting any third-party website or app.

The move is also part of WhatsApp's broader push to get more users onto WhatsApp Pay, its payments service that competes with Google Pay and PhonePe in the Indian market.

How Does The WhatsApp Mobile Recharge Feature Work?

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the feature to users in India in a phased manner, and it is available on both Android and iOS devices. According to the company, the recharge option sits inside the Payments section of the app, which can be accessed by tapping the Rupee sign next to the Camera icon in the Chats tab.

This section also includes metro ticket booking for several cities, including Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

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There is, however, one limitation worth noting: the feature is currently available to prepaid users only. Postpaid users will still need to visit their respective telecom operator's website or app to pay their monthly bills.

Step-By-Step Guide To Recharge Your Number On WhatsApp

For those who want to try the feature, here is how to go about it:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap the Rupee icon on the top right corner in the Chats tab.

Step 2: Select the Mobile Prepaid Recharge icon.

Step 3: Type in your mobile number or select a contact whose number you want to recharge.

Step 4: Select the telecom service provider.

Step 5: Choose your preferred recharge plan.

Step 6: Select your preferred payment mode.

Step 7: Complete the payment.

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Beyond recharges, WhatsApp's Payments section is gradually becoming a hub for everyday transactions, with metro ticketing already part of the mix.