Yes, WhatsApp has launched a new feature in India allowing users to recharge their prepaid mobile numbers directly within the app. This is a partnership with fintech firm PayU.
You Can Now Recharge Your Airtel, Jio Or Vi Number Directly On WhatsApp: Here's How
WhatsApp now lets Indian users recharge Airtel, Jio, and Vi numbers directly in the app. No third-party app needed. Here's how the new feature works and where to find it.
- WhatsApp now allows mobile recharges directly within the app.
- This feature partners with PayU for Airtel, Jio, and Vi users.
- Recharge option is available in the Payments section on Android/iOS.
Recharging your mobile number in India is getting simpler, as WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that lets users do it directly within the app. The Meta-owned platform is partnering with fintech firm PayU to make this possible, allowing users to recharge numbers from Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea without visiting any third-party website or app.
The move is also part of WhatsApp's broader push to get more users onto WhatsApp Pay, its payments service that competes with Google Pay and PhonePe in the Indian market.
How Does The WhatsApp Mobile Recharge Feature Work?
WhatsApp has begun rolling out the feature to users in India in a phased manner, and it is available on both Android and iOS devices. According to the company, the recharge option sits inside the Payments section of the app, which can be accessed by tapping the Rupee sign next to the Camera icon in the Chats tab.
This section also includes metro ticket booking for several cities, including Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Namma Metro in Bengaluru.
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There is, however, one limitation worth noting: the feature is currently available to prepaid users only. Postpaid users will still need to visit their respective telecom operator's website or app to pay their monthly bills.
Step-By-Step Guide To Recharge Your Number On WhatsApp
For those who want to try the feature, here is how to go about it:
- Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap the Rupee icon on the top right corner in the Chats tab.
- Step 2: Select the Mobile Prepaid Recharge icon.
- Step 3: Type in your mobile number or select a contact whose number you want to recharge.
- Step 4: Select the telecom service provider.
- Step 5: Choose your preferred recharge plan.
- Step 6: Select your preferred payment mode.
- Step 7: Complete the payment.
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Beyond recharges, WhatsApp's Payments section is gradually becoming a hub for everyday transactions, with metro ticketing already part of the mix.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Can I recharge my mobile number using WhatsApp in India?
Which mobile operators can I recharge on WhatsApp?
You can currently recharge numbers for Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea directly through the WhatsApp app. You do not need to visit any third-party websites or apps.
How do I access the mobile recharge feature on WhatsApp?
Open WhatsApp, tap the Rupee sign in the Chats tab, and select the 'Mobile Prepaid Recharge' icon. You can then enter the mobile number you wish to recharge.
Is the WhatsApp mobile recharge feature available for postpaid numbers?
No, the feature is currently limited to prepaid users only. Postpaid users will still need to use their telecom operator's website or app for bill payments.