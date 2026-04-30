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HomeTechnologyJio vs Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Which One Actually Gives You More For Your Money?

Jio vs Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Which One Actually Gives You More For Your Money?

Jio and Airtel both charge Rs 355 for 25GB data and unlimited calls, but their bonus perks are worlds apart. Here is which plan makes more sense for you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jio and Airtel offer Rs 355 prepaid plans with 25GB data.
  • Jio includes 3-month Disney+ Hotstar and AI cloud storage.
  • Airtel offers a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription.

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel compete directly across almost every telecom service in India, and their Rs 355 prepaid plans are no different. This price point is not for everyone, as the 30-day validity makes it a relatively expensive option compared to plans that offer daily data limits. However, it works well for customers who prefer a lump-sum data allowance over a daily quota. 

Here is a closer look at what both operators offer at this price to help you decide which one works better for you.

What Does The Jio Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Include?

Reliance Jio's Rs 355 prepaid plan offers 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 30 days. On top of the basics, Jio bundles a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months and 50GB of JioAICloud storage for free. 

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The plan also includes free access to a Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100, with 5,000GB of cloud storage and other add-ons such as Nano Banana.

What Does The Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Include?

Airtel's Rs 355 prepaid plan matches Jio on core benefits, with 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS in total, valid for 30 days. The key difference here is Airtel's add-on: an Adobe Express Premium subscription for 12 months, valued at Rs 4,000.

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Comparing the two, Jio's plan clearly offers more additional benefits, both in terms of variety and overall value. The Google Gemini AI Pro subscription alone, worth Rs 35,100, makes Jio's offering stand out by a wide margin. 

Airtel's plan, on the other hand, is a reasonable choice for customers who rely on Airtel's network or have a genuine need for Adobe Express Premium. At the end of the day, the better plan depends on which add-ons are actually useful to you.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the core benefits of the Jio Rs 355 prepaid plan?

The Jio Rs 355 plan offers 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 30 days.

What additional benefits does the Jio Rs 355 plan include?

It includes a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, 50GB JioAICloud storage, and a Google Gemini AI Pro subscription with 5,000GB cloud storage.

What are the core benefits of the Airtel Rs 355 prepaid plan?

Airtel's Rs 355 plan provides 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS in total, with a validity of 30 days.

What is the main additional benefit of the Airtel Rs 355 plan?

Airtel includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, valued at Rs 4,000, with this plan.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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