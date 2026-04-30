Jio vs Airtel Rs 355 Plan: Which One Actually Gives You More For Your Money?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio and Airtel offer Rs 355 prepaid plans with 25GB data.

Jio includes 3-month Disney+ Hotstar and AI cloud storage.

Airtel offers a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription.

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel compete directly across almost every telecom service in India, and their Rs 355 prepaid plans are no different. This price point is not for everyone, as the 30-day validity makes it a relatively expensive option compared to plans that offer daily data limits. However, it works well for customers who prefer a lump-sum data allowance over a daily quota.

Here is a closer look at what both operators offer at this price to help you decide which one works better for you.

What Does The Jio Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Include?

Reliance Jio's Rs 355 prepaid plan offers 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, all valid for 30 days. On top of the basics, Jio bundles a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months and 50GB of JioAICloud storage for free.

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The plan also includes free access to a Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100, with 5,000GB of cloud storage and other add-ons such as Nano Banana.

What Does The Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Include?

Airtel's Rs 355 prepaid plan matches Jio on core benefits, with 25GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS in total, valid for 30 days. The key difference here is Airtel's add-on: an Adobe Express Premium subscription for 12 months, valued at Rs 4,000.

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Comparing the two, Jio's plan clearly offers more additional benefits, both in terms of variety and overall value. The Google Gemini AI Pro subscription alone, worth Rs 35,100, makes Jio's offering stand out by a wide margin.

Airtel's plan, on the other hand, is a reasonable choice for customers who rely on Airtel's network or have a genuine need for Adobe Express Premium. At the end of the day, the better plan depends on which add-ons are actually useful to you.

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