The call focused on the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine. Putin warned against a US ground invasion of Iran and welcomed the extended ceasefire in Ukraine.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push
Putin warned against a US ground invasion of Iran but welcomed the truce extension in Ukraine. Trump described the call as positive and said he urged Moscow to focus on Ukraine peace efforts.
- Trump, Putin discussed Iran and Ukraine conflict.
- Putin warned against US ground invasion of Iran.
- Russia supports Trump's Ukraine ceasefire extension.
- Trump urges Iran to reach a deal soon.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Wednesday, turning their attention to two of the world’s most volatile flashpoints, the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the fragile ceasefire in Ukraine.
The conversation, which lasted more than 90 minutes, saw the Russian president warn that any potential US ground invasion of Iran would be dangerous. At the same time, Putin welcomed Trump’s decision to extend the temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin leader’s foreign policy adviser, as reported by The Guardian.
Trump Calls It a ‘Very Good Conversation’
Trump later described the exchange in positive terms, calling it a “very good conversation” and noting his long-standing familiarity with the Russian leader. The US president also revealed that Putin had offered to take custody of Iran’s buried uranium, though Trump indicated he would rather see Moscow focus its efforts on helping bring the war in Ukraine to an end.
Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that a deal to resolve the Ukraine conflict is within reach, the gap between Moscow and Kyiv remains wide. While Washington has signalled optimism, there has been little tangible progress towards a lasting settlement.
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Ukraine Stalemate Persists Amid Conflicting Positions
Putin has made it clear that Russia is prepared to continue its military campaign until Ukraine agrees to cede territories currently under Russian control in the Donbas region, among other conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any such concessions, keeping the dispute at the heart of stalled peace negotiations.
During the call, Putin told Trump that Russian forces still held the initiative on the battlefield and were continuing to push back Ukrainian positions.
Meanwhile, Russia’s role in the Iran conflict has remained largely peripheral in diplomatic terms, despite its alliance with Tehran. Western intelligence agencies have said Moscow continues to provide support, including intelligence and drones, allegedly used in strikes against US targets in the region.
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Trump Urges Iran To Deal
On the same day, Trump publicly urged Iran to “get smart soon” and agree to a deal. According to a White House official, he also held discussions with oil companies about how to reduce the impact of a potential US blockade of Iranian ports, which could last for months.
As tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated through public rhetoric, diplomatic efforts continued behind the scenes. Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has been working to prevent further escalation while facilitating indirect communication between the two sides, a Pakistani source told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said Iran was free to reach out if it wanted talks, adding in a post on Truth Social that Tehran “couldn’t get its act together”.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What were the main topics discussed by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during their phone call?
What was Putin's stance on a potential US ground invasion of Iran?
Putin warned that any potential US ground invasion of Iran would be dangerous. He also offered to take custody of Iran's buried uranium.
What is Russia's condition for ending the conflict in Ukraine?
Putin has stated that Russia is prepared to continue its military campaign until Ukraine agrees to cede territories currently under Russian control in the Donbas region.
What is the current status of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?
Despite optimism from Washington, there has been little tangible progress. The gap between Moscow and Kyiv remains wide, with Ukraine rejecting concessions.
What role is Pakistan playing in the tensions between Washington and Tehran?
Pakistan is acting as a mediator, working to prevent further escalation and facilitating indirect communication between the US and Iran.