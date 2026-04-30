Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump, Putin discussed Iran and Ukraine conflict.

Putin warned against US ground invasion of Iran.

Russia supports Trump's Ukraine ceasefire extension.

Trump urges Iran to reach a deal soon.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Wednesday, turning their attention to two of the world’s most volatile flashpoints, the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the fragile ceasefire in Ukraine.

The conversation, which lasted more than 90 minutes, saw the Russian president warn that any potential US ground invasion of Iran would be dangerous. At the same time, Putin welcomed Trump’s decision to extend the temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin leader’s foreign policy adviser, as reported by The Guardian.

Trump Calls It a ‘Very Good Conversation’

Trump later described the exchange in positive terms, calling it a “very good conversation” and noting his long-standing familiarity with the Russian leader. The US president also revealed that Putin had offered to take custody of Iran’s buried uranium, though Trump indicated he would rather see Moscow focus its efforts on helping bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

Despite Trump’s repeated assertions that a deal to resolve the Ukraine conflict is within reach, the gap between Moscow and Kyiv remains wide. While Washington has signalled optimism, there has been little tangible progress towards a lasting settlement.

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Ukraine Stalemate Persists Amid Conflicting Positions

Putin has made it clear that Russia is prepared to continue its military campaign until Ukraine agrees to cede territories currently under Russian control in the Donbas region, among other conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any such concessions, keeping the dispute at the heart of stalled peace negotiations.

During the call, Putin told Trump that Russian forces still held the initiative on the battlefield and were continuing to push back Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, Russia’s role in the Iran conflict has remained largely peripheral in diplomatic terms, despite its alliance with Tehran. Western intelligence agencies have said Moscow continues to provide support, including intelligence and drones, allegedly used in strikes against US targets in the region.

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Trump Urges Iran To Deal

On the same day, Trump publicly urged Iran to “get smart soon” and agree to a deal. According to a White House official, he also held discussions with oil companies about how to reduce the impact of a potential US blockade of Iranian ports, which could last for months.

As tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated through public rhetoric, diplomatic efforts continued behind the scenes. Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has been working to prevent further escalation while facilitating indirect communication between the two sides, a Pakistani source told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said Iran was free to reach out if it wanted talks, adding in a post on Truth Social that Tehran “couldn’t get its act together”.