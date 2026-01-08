Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Makes Group Chats Fun With New Tags, Stickers, & Event Tools

WhatsApp Makes Group Chats Fun With New Tags, Stickers, & Event Tools

The new WhatsApp update focuses on clearer group chats with member tags, easier event planning with early reminders and fun text stickers that turn words into expressive visuals instantly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh update focused on making chats clearer and more fun. The update brings three useful tools together: member tags for group chats, text-based stickers, and better event reminders. These features aim to reduce confusion in busy groups, help people express themselves in simple ways, and keep plans on track. 

The rollout is expanding beyond a small beta group, which means more users will soon notice these changes inside their everyday chats.

WhatsApp Improves Group Chats With Member Tags & Events

One of the most useful WhatsApp new features is member tags for group chats. This option lets users add a short label that explains their role in a specific group. The tag is chosen by the user and works only inside that group. For example, someone can show as a parent in one chat and a teammate in another. There is no need for admin approval, and tags can be changed anytime.

These tags appear next to messages and also inside the group members list. This makes it easier to understand who does what, especially in large or active groups. Instead of repeating explanations, roles stay visible during conversations. WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature to more users after testing it with a limited audience.

Along with tags, WhatsApp is also improving group events. Users can now set early reminders while creating events. This helps people prepare in advance for meetings, parties, or calls. Since everything stays inside the group chat, planning feels simpler and more organised. All event details remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp New Features Add Fun Chats With Text Stickers

Another highlight among WhatsApp's new features is text stickers. This tool turns typed words into ready-made sticker styles directly from the sticker search. Users just type a word, and WhatsApp instantly shows different visual versions of that text. These are dynamic stickers, meaning the word changes based on what is typed.

There is no need to open extra tools or download sticker packs. Users can also save these newly created stickers to their collection with ease. This makes chats more expressive without slowing down conversations. People who enjoy using stickers now get more freedom to play with words in a simple way.

WhatsApp is rolling out these features slowly, so some users may see them earlier than others. Updating the app regularly will help users get access sooner. Together, these updates aim to make group chats clearer, planning easier, and conversations more lively.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new features being rolled out by WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is rolling out member tags for group chats, text-based stickers, and improved event reminders. These features aim to enhance clarity and expressiveness in chats.

How do member tags work in WhatsApp group chats?

Member tags allow users to add short, self-chosen labels to describe their role within a specific group. These tags appear next to messages and in the group members list for easier identification.

How do the new text stickers in WhatsApp work?

You can now turn typed words into ready-made sticker styles directly from the sticker search. WhatsApp instantly shows different visual versions of your text, which can be saved to your collection.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
India
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget