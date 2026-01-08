WhatsApp Makes Group Chats Fun With New Tags, Stickers, & Event Tools

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh update focused on making chats clearer and more fun. The update brings three useful tools together: member tags for group chats, text-based stickers, and better event reminders. These features aim to reduce confusion in busy groups, help people express themselves in simple ways, and keep plans on track.

The rollout is expanding beyond a small beta group, which means more users will soon notice these changes inside their everyday chats.

WhatsApp Improves Group Chats With Member Tags & Events

One of the most useful WhatsApp new features is member tags for group chats. This option lets users add a short label that explains their role in a specific group. The tag is chosen by the user and works only inside that group. For example, someone can show as a parent in one chat and a teammate in another. There is no need for admin approval, and tags can be changed anytime.

These tags appear next to messages and also inside the group members list. This makes it easier to understand who does what, especially in large or active groups. Instead of repeating explanations, roles stay visible during conversations. WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature to more users after testing it with a limited audience.

Along with tags, WhatsApp is also improving group events. Users can now set early reminders while creating events. This helps people prepare in advance for meetings, parties, or calls. Since everything stays inside the group chat, planning feels simpler and more organised. All event details remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp New Features Add Fun Chats With Text Stickers

Another highlight among WhatsApp's new features is text stickers. This tool turns typed words into ready-made sticker styles directly from the sticker search. Users just type a word, and WhatsApp instantly shows different visual versions of that text. These are dynamic stickers, meaning the word changes based on what is typed.

There is no need to open extra tools or download sticker packs. Users can also save these newly created stickers to their collection with ease. This makes chats more expressive without slowing down conversations. People who enjoy using stickers now get more freedom to play with words in a simple way.

WhatsApp is rolling out these features slowly, so some users may see them earlier than others. Updating the app regularly will help users get access sooner. Together, these updates aim to make group chats clearer, planning easier, and conversations more lively.